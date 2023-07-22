Man diagnosed with dementia goes missing near Koreatown

A 63-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with dementia was reported missing Saturday after last being seen west of Koreatown.
Bruce Weisel was last seen at 9:50 a.m. Thursday on the 4000 block of Olympic Boulevard west of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Weisel is White, 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has gray hair, hazel eyes and gray whiskers on his neck. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown camouflage pants.
Anyone with information about Weisel or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.