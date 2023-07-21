Man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s goes missing near Willowbrook
A 59-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing after last being seen in an unincorporated area west of Willowbrook, authorities said Friday.
Colin Ysaguirre was last seen on July 7 at 6:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of 124th Street and Avalon Boulevard in Los Angeles County, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Ysaguirre is Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, camouflage shorts and a black backpack.
Anyone with information about Ysaguirre or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.