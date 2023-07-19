fbpx Man diagnosed with depression reported missing in Los Angeles
Man diagnosed with depression reported missing in Los Angeles

Missing Jul 19, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 36-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with depression and needs medication has been reported missing, authorities said Wednesday.

Jiaxin Jin last contacted his wife via phone at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Jin is Asian, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 154 pounds, has black hair, black eyes, wears glasses and has tattoos of a feather and a woman on his back. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and authorities say he may be driving a blue 2016 Toyota RAV4 SUV with a California license plate 7RYN576.

Anyone with information about Jin or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestopper.org.

