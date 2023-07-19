Fun things to do in SoCal this week: July 21-27

Jeff Goldblum at the piano. | Photo courtesy of Segerstrom Center for the Arts

July 21

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | July 21 | scfta.org

Be it jazz, conversing with crowds, or working with aspiring musicians, Jeff Goldblum does it all with a joyful sense of connection and reveling in the moment. Audiences will enjoy a night of classic jazz and improvised comedy with the beloved and gregarious Hollywood star.

Odd Nights At The Autry

The Autry Museum | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | July 21 | theautry.org

Odd Nights are back! Pack some blankets and chairs and a big appetite. The Odd Market will feature 18 food trucks, two emerging bands, inflatables, a full bar, more than 70 crafters, and possibly exclusive gallery access. Pets are welcome.

Café Tacvba With The LA Phil

Hollywood Bowl | 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068 | July 21-22 | hollywoodbowl.com

The legendary Mexican rock band collaborates with Gustavo Dudamel for a night of magic.

‘Emerging Playwrights Lab’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | July 21-30 | iamatheatre.com

IAMA Theatre Company presents staged readings of six new plays written by members of the company’s 2022-23 Emerging Playwrights Lab.

Grand Central Night Market

Grand Central Market | 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013 | July 21 | grandcentralmarket.com

HARD Fest is taking over the Grand Central Market with pop-up DJ sets, flea market, tattoos, food vendors, and cocktails.

Pasadena Bead & Design Show

Hilton Pasadena | 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | July 21-23 | beadanddesign.com

Open to the public, the show offers plenty of opportunities to buy beads, art, clothes, jewelry, gemstones, textiles, embellishments, accessories and more directly from artisans. There will also be demos, workshops and classes to join.

Camp-A-Palooza

Live Oak Park | 10144 Bogue St., Temple City, CA 91780 | July 21-22 | templecity.us

Provide your own tent, sleeping bags, and family and city staff will take care of the rest. Enjoy arts and crafts, inflatables obstacle courses, live demonstrations by the Columbia Memorial Space Center, a showing of the Disney movie “Wall-E,” and more. For $87 a family of four will enjoy a 20-by-20-foot camp space, dinner from Nexx Burger, and continental breakfast.

Sierra Madre Family Movie Fridays

Memorial Park Bandshell | 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | July 21 | cityofsierramadre.com

Pack your lawn chairs, blankets and picnic for a night under the stars watching “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.”

The Music Center’s Dance DTLA

The Music Center | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | July 21 | musiccenter.org

Whether you’re an expert or just want to learn, you’ll spend a delightful evening dancing under the stars. This week, instructors Felicity Morales and Andrea Valero will show the crowd step-by-step the basics of country line dancing. DJ Rick Dominguez will provide the tunes. If all that dancing leaves you feeling parched, wine, cocktails and other beverages will be available on site.

Escape Bachata & Salsa Festival

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort Palm Springs | 67967 Vista Chino, Palm Springs, CA 92234 | July 21-24 | eventbrite.com

After a long night (or early morning) of dancing in the Bachata Room, Salsa Room, Traditional Bachata Room or Reggaeton/Banda room, head to the pool parties to cool down. There will also be DJs, dance shows, workshops and more.

Cool Kids Of Summer

Palmview Park | 1340 E. Puente Ave., West Covina, CA 91790 | July 21 | westcovina.org

Beat the heat with water activities, games, and music.

July 22

Love Long Beach Festival 2023

ShoreLine Aquatic Park | 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | July 22-23 | eventbrite.com

Feel the ocean breeze and show your love for Long Beach alongside 50 world-class DJs, live musicians, yoga, massage, healers, sound healing, community, arts and crafts, enlightening talks, chill out areas, face and body painting, delicious foods and treats from the food court, and vendors at the bazaar.

Family Day: Summer At The Seaside

Norton Simon Museum | 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105 | July 22 | store.nortonsimon.org

If, like Anakin Skywalker, you too hate sand, avoid the beach and cool down by viewing artworks that capture the beach and sea. Then, create artworks of your own with inspiration from artists like Louis-Eugène Boudin, Gustave Courbet and Claude Monet.

Public Star Party

Griffith Observatory | 2800 E. Observatory Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | July 22 | griffithobservatory.org

Gaze at the summer sky as local telescope groups to share their telescopes and knowledge.

909 Open Market

119 W. 2nd St., Pomona, CA 91766 | July 22 | 909openmarket.com

Head to the 909 Open Market for some food, shopping and music.

Movie Nights At Heritage Square Museum

Heritage Square Museum | 3800 Homer St., Los Angeles, CA, 90031 | July 22 | heritagesquare.org

Pack a picnic or grab some popcorn and snacks from the museum and get ready for “The Big Sleep.”

Summer Fun Day Pop-up

Fairmount Park | 2601 Fairmount Blvd., Riverside, CA 92501 | July 22 | eventbrite.com

Cool down with water activities, games, raffles, live music, food and vendors at this family-oriented day of fun.

KCRW Summer Nights

Grand Performances | 350 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90071 | July 22 | kcrw.com

Celebrate two decades of Afro Funke’ with live performances from Rocky Dawuni and Buyepongo, musical sets from DJs Glenn Red and Jeremy Sole, African drumming and dancing, arts and crafts and more.

Movies Under The Stars

One Colorado | 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103 | July 22 | onecolorado.com

This summer, One Colorado is celebrating movies of the ‘90s out in the courtyard. You’ll need some faith, trust and pixie dust to fly to Neverland for the next film in this series, “Hook.”

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | July 22 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

July 23

Festival Colombiano

Pico Rivera Sports Arena | 11003 Sports Arena Drive, Pico Rivera, CA 90601 | July 23 | elfestivalcolombiano.com

Celebrating Colombian Independence, the 2023 Festival Colombiano will feature live musical performances of bachata, salsa, cumbia and merengue, traditional Colombian foods, and cultural celebrations.

LA River Fest

LA State Historic Park | 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | July 23 | folar.org

The free open-air LA River! River Fest 2023 will feature short environmental film screenings on a large outdoor movie screen, local artists, live music, food trucks, drinks, interactive art and education exhibits, raffles, and more.

Vox Nativa Children’s Choir Concert

San Gabriel Mission Playhouse | 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | July 23 | missionplayhouse.org

Vox Nativa is a nonprofit school based in the Nantou province of Taiwan. Choir members are indigenous children from disadvantaged families who live in the remote countryside..

‘Thresholds Of Invention’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | July 23 | odysseytheatre.com

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s ongoing “Thresholds of Invention” presents new works-in-progress. First up is Sharon Barr’s “Everyone I’ve Ever Slept With Is Dead.” It’s one minute into the future, and Bubbles Blume is flummoxed. Nervous that she’s just been canceled by the universe, she consults with an Artificially Intelligent psychoanalyst in what she thinks is a deserted hotel bar in Paris. See what happens when she realizes she’s just exposed her naked psyche to a room full of strangers in want of amusement.

Bored Teachers Comedy Tour

Fox Performing Arts Center | 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501 | July 23 | riversidelive.com

You’ve probably seen some of the hilarious viral skits from these teacher-comedians and now they’re taking the show on the road.

Darren Criss

The Ford | 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Los Angeles, CA 90068 | July 23 | theford.com

The breakout “Glee” star is renowned for his interpretation of Broadway and pop classics, as well as his own original music, and surprise requests performed on the spot.

Family Amphitheater Performances: Louie Cruz Beltran

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | July 23 | skirball.org

Percussionist Louie Cruz Beltran and his band explore how African rhythms evolved and integrated into modern music in the Americas. Before or after the performance you can visit the galleries, make art, dine, or try your hand at archeology.

Levitt LA 2023

MacArthur Park | 2230 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | July 23-25 | levittlosangeles.org

Friday night will be all about romance as Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy, and Trio Casablanca pay tribute to one of Mexico’s most famous singer-songwriters in “Boleros de Noche: A Tribute to Mexican Composer Agustín Lara.” Things pick up speed on Saturday as King Tee, Kid Frost, Toddy Tee, Tha Union Station MC’s, Bgirl Deya Deyas, Beatboxing by Boxy Dee, DJ Rude One, Tha Air Force Crew, Homeland Crew, DJ Juan G, DJ Krye, DJ Gargamel, Big Silenca & Daniel French, Mix Master Dee and more celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Sunday brings a little banda and Tex-Mex with Banda Las Angelinas and Los Rock Angels.

Jazz In The Park

Playhouse Village Park | 701 Union St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | July 23 | playhousevillage.org

The free concerts will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Van Halen Stage. The Marcelo Bucater Quartet will entertain the crowd with their blend of Brazilian rhythms, jazz, and odd meters.

July 24

Movie Mondays: ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’

Argyros Plaza | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | July 24 | scfta.org

Guests can pack their own picnics or grab a bite to eat at George’s Café as well as select food trucks and settle in their lawn chairs or blanket for the movie at dusk. If you show up early try out one of the activities available or take a mini-docent-tour.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | July 24 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

July 25

‘A Bella Incarceration’

Echo Theater Company | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | July 25-Aug. 22 | echotheatercompany.com

Bella Ventricle is a lady. She is also a clown. And while she has always had very strong opinions, she has never done anything about them… until now. Until she felt she had no choice but to engage in an act of civil disobedience in order to stand up for those who could not stand up for themselves. But, being arrested is a bit more than she can handle; so, to comfort herself — and, perhaps, to understand a bit more about why she did what she did — she calls upon the beings of her favorite female radicals from history. Women who, Bella feels, would do, and indeed did, the most courageous things for love.

Moonlight Movies On The Beach: ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Granada Beach | 5000 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90803 | July 25 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

The movie starts at sunset and you can either pack a picnic or enjoy local food trucks and Kettle corn vendors on site.

July 26

Riverside Concerts In The Park

Fairmount Park | 2601 Fairmount Blvd., Riverside, CA, 92501 | July 26 | riversideca.gov

Free concerts are held from 6-9 p.m. The Hodads will entertain the crowd with top 40 hits.

Glendale Summer Concerts

Verdugo Park | 1621 Cañada Blvd., Glendale, CA 91208 | July 26 | glendaleca.gov

Dark Desert Highway will be the special musical guest at this free, family-friendly outdoor concert.

July 27

KCRW Summer Nights

Hammer Museum | 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 90024 | July 27 | events.kcrw.com

Singer-songwriter Jackie Mendoza, known for ukulele-based Latin electro-pop dance tunes, will be joined by KCRW DJs Valida and Jason Kramer.

‘Haunted Mansion’ Fan Events

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | July 27-28 | elcapitantheatre.com

The fan event screamings will take place at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 28, each with their own exclusive items included with a $50 ticket. Fans at the Thursday event will receive one glow-in-the-dark mug, popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket. Attendees at the Friday event will receive one journal, popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket. Guests can also take a photo at a Doom Buggy photo op and see costumes from the movie.

Arcadia Concerts And Movies In The Park

City Hall Lawn | 240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 | July 27 | arcadiaca.gov

The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and movie at dusk. Kids can enjoy the fun zone area with plenty of games, crafts, and activities. Buffett Beach pays homage to Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer band experience. In “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” a loveable dog dreams about becoming a samurai, and sets off in search of his destiny.

The Backyard By Stater Bros. Community Concert Series

Toyota Arena | 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764 | July 27 | toyota-arena.com

Headerliner Presley Aronson will be joined by special guest Brent Payne.

Baldwin Park Summer Concerts In The Park

Morgan Park | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | July 27 | baldwinpark.com

Baila esta cumbia with Los Vecinos as they entertain the crowd with rancheras, salsa and, of course, cumbias. Street Market booths will be open from 5- 9 p.m.

Summer Movie Fest 2023

CSUN | 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330 | July 27 | csun.edu

Open to the CSUN community and surrounding areas, head to the library lawn to enjoy a free movie at dusk, food trucks, activities, and the occasional giveaway. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be the featured film. Activities begin at 6 p.m., before the start of the film.

Sunset Concerts: Billy Valentine

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | July 27 | skirball.org

Rapper and spoken word artist Telmary takes the stage to get the crowd dancing to Cuban beats and salsa. Arrive before the concert to eat, drink, shop, and see the exhibitions.

Sunset Series

South Coast Botanic Garden | 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274 | July 27 | southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Roam the 87 acres of the garden, or grab a cocktail and enjoy some yard games and live music from diverse performers. Kids will have a blast with parachutes, obstacle courses, lawn bowling, bubbles and more.

Azusa Summer Concert Series

Memorial Park Outdoor Stage | 320 N. Orange Pl, Azusa, CA 91702 | July 27 | ci.azusa.ca.us

Spice up a boring Thursday night with free live music. It’s going to be a groovy night with Beach St. A Go Go! Playing the best dance hits of the ‘60s.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | July 27 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m.

Ongoing

‘The Tempest’

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center | 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 | Through July 30 | antaeus.org

Breathing new life into William Shakespeare’s most musical play, “The Tempest” is full of comedy, romance, poetry and thrilling magic. For twelve years the sorcerer Prospero, former Duke of Milan, has remained stranded on a remote island with his young daughter, Miranda, exiled by his treacherous brother, Antonio. Now Prospero sees his chance for revenge and conjures a storm that shipwrecks his brother, along with the King of Naples. The usurped wizard draws his enemies to his enchanted island to exact revenge. How will he find a path to forgiveness?

Joshua Tree Milky Way Nights

Joshua Tree National Park | Through July 19 | joshuatree.guide

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best places to stargaze and in the summer months you can see the Milky Way, especially on the east side of the park on moonless nights. Check on the park’s complete guide to plan your trip for the best views.

‘Garden Of Alla: The Alla Nazimova Story’

Theatre West | 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West Los Angeles, CA 90068 | Through July 23 | theatrewest.org

The 1920s was the time of flappers, flamboyance, and the face of Alla Nazimova. This summer, Nazimova — Jewish immigrant from Tsarist Russia, Broadway and silent film superstar, visionary Hollywood director and producer, and LGBTQIA trailblazer — makes her triumphant return to Hollywood. Using immersive video and original music to invoke the Roaring Twenties and create a panoramic, live silent film, playwright and performer Romy Nordlinger brings the life and times of this groundbreaking pioneer to vivid life.

‘TINA – The Tina Turner Musical’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through July 23 | scfta.org

The story of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll is ultimately one of resilience and triumph past obstacles of racism, sexism, and ageism. The musical is full of the Grammy Award-winner’s biggest songs and celebrates the legacy of the recently departed singer.

‘Dance At The Odyssey’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Through July 23 | odysseytheatre.com

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s ongoing Dance at the Odyssey series has established West L.A.’s Odyssey Theatre as the go-to place to view contemporary dance. This summer, the series presents a two-weekend mini-fest of nine exciting world premieres by local choreographers.

‘Into The Woods’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through July 30 | centertheatregroup.org

Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf are all reprising their Broadway roles in this enchanting musical from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Summer Parks After Dark

34 LA County Parks | Through Aug. 5 | parks.lacounty.gov

The Parks After Dark summer season brings free activities to 34 LA County parks. With a new theme every week, PAD will feature teen zones, senior social hours, aquatics, movies and concerts in the park, food, games, fitness, sports and more.

Pasadena Parks After Dark

Various Pasadena parks | Through Aug. 5 | cityofpasadena.net

Summer night activities include sports leagues and tournaments, recreation activities, movies, and swimming.

‘Stew’

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Aug. 6 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Mama’s in the kitchen early preparing her famous stew for a big event, but even as her daughters and granddaughter help, she still feels like time is running out. Soon these three generations of Black women begin to feel their past and present closing in.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

Monrovia Summer Concert Series

Monrovia | Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13 | cityofmonrovia.org

Enjoy free concerts at Station Square Park on Saturdays and at Library Park on Sundays.

OC Fair

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Aug. 13 | ocfair.com

Eat, shop, catch thrills on carnival rides, watch action sports, and listen to live musical performances from tribute bands and artists like 3 Doors Down, Smokey Robinson, Gerardo Ortiz, Styx and more. During your visit stop by “The Art of Music Experience” to see large, hand-painted album covers, interactive activities, themed galleries, and shop at a pop-up vinyl store. Purchase your tickets ahead of time as organizers are limiting the number of tickets available for each day.

‘Crabs In A Bucket’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Aug. 21 | echotheatercompany.com

The Echo Theater Company presents an outrageous, smart and very funny satire about the impact of “crab mentality” on oppressed communities whose members work against one another instead of together. The play was inspired by playwright Bernardo Cubría’s personal experience in the Latinx theater community. “What happens when we can’t be happy for the success of others?” asks Cubría. “Sometimes, in communities where there are limited opportunities, we think, ‘if he gets a slot, there won’t be one left for me,’ and we get down on each other. Why can’t we support one another? Whenever oppressed groups come together, we win.”

‘Summer Of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Aug. 26 | academymuseum.org

Spanning seven decades and several continents, genres, and filmmaking styles, the concert film series showcases iconic and inspiring musical performances captured on film 一 from dizzying eclectic festival bills to intimate artist showcases. Featured performers include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé. The limited series concludes with “Metallica: Through the Never” in 3D (2013), featuring a special post-screening conversation with members of the band Metallica.

‘Last Summer At Bluefish Cove’

Outdoor Stage The Fountain Theatre | 5060 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles CA 90029 | Through Aug. 27 | fountaintheatre.com

The Fountain Theatre will transform the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage to create an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.” Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. This heartfelt play, a landmark in lesbian history, is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope, bringing well-rounded, three-dimensional characters that transcend stereotypes and preconceptions to the stage.

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘Immersive Disney Animation’

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles | 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Sept. 3 | lighthouseimmersive.com

Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with the creators behind “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to all of the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.” Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

Sawdust Summer Festival

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Sept. 3 | sawdustartfestival.org

The festival will feature handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, three stages with live music, complimentary art classes, glassblowing, art demonstrations and a variety of outdoor dining and saloon offerings.

Rooftop Cinema Club

DTLA, Arts District & El Segundo | Through Sept. 4 | rooftopcinemaclub.com

From classic films like “Casablanca” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to more modern blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Rooftop Cinema Club offers a variety of films that you’ll enjoy rewatching in an open-air cinema experience.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘A Perfect Ganesh’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 7 | theatricum.com

Five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally turns the pilgrimage tradition on its head in his magical, poetic, Pulitzer Prize nominated play, “A Perfect Ganesh.” Theatricum’s wooded stage takes us from teeming Mumbai to the Chittaurgahr Pass, Jodhpur, the Ganges, the burning ghats of Varanasi and the Taj Mahal, as two upper-middle class friends from Connecticut travel to India with heavy baggage in tow, reeling from loss and personal demons. Manifest in their fellow travelers, the benevolent, elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is everyone and everywhere. Fluid in his power to assume any guise, at peace with all things, Ganesha — god of wisdom, prudence, acceptance, love and “remover of obstacles” — is the spiritual center around which the play spins, drawing upon the tragic and the comic, the beautiful and the deplorable, until a breathtaking release arrives for both women at his hands.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.