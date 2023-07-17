28-year-old woman goes missing in West Hollywood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 28-year-old woman who went missing in West Hollywood.
Gabriella Silivia Flowers was last seen on June 28 at about 4:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of Norton Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Flowers was described as a 5-foot-9-inch tall Black/Latino female weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a Chinese symbol tattoo on her right ankle.
The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Flowers’ whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.