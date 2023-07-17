fbpx 28-year-old woman goes missing in West Hollywood
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / 28-year-old woman goes missing in West Hollywood

28-year-old woman goes missing in West Hollywood

Missing Jul 17, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 28-year-old woman who went missing in West Hollywood.

Gabriella Silivia Flowers was last seen on June 28 at about 4:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of Norton Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Flowers was described as a 5-foot-9-inch tall Black/Latino female weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a Chinese symbol tattoo on her right ankle.

The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Flowers’ whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

LA County Jul 14, 2023
share with
Missing: Boy last seen in Lancaster diagnosed with depression, autism by
Missing Jul 14, 2023
share with
Authorities seek man reported missing from Temple City by
LA County Jul 13, 2023
share with
Man with epilepsy, schizophrenia reported missing in Lancaster by
Los Angeles Jul 12, 2023
share with
Police seek public help finding 83-year-old man with dementia by
LA County Jul 11, 2023
share with
LA County authorities seek help finding missing at-risk woman by
LA County Jul 10, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help finding 34-year-old woman by
More
Skip to content