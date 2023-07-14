Missing: Boy last seen in Lancaster diagnosed with depression, autism

A 16-year-old boy who authorities said has been diagnosed with depression, autism and attention-deficit hyperactive disorder has been reported missing after he was last seen in Lancaster, authorities said Friday.
Sammie Buddylee Dillon-Evans was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of Westwood Court, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Sammie is Black, 6 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray Nike sweatpants and black and red Mickey Mouse Crocs. According to authorities, Sammie has a possible destination of 43000 block of Yaffa Street in Lancaster.
Anyone who has seen Sammie or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station watch commander at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.