Authorities seek man reported missing from Temple City

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a man who was reported missing from Temple City.
Victor Negrete, 60, was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 10700 block of West Live Oak Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Negrete is Hispanic, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown eyes. He is bald. He was wearing brown Lakers shirt and gray sweatpants.
“Victor is diagnosed with diabetes and is medication dependent,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “His family is concerned for his well-being.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.