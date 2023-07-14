fbpx Authorities seek man reported missing from Temple City
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Authorities seek man reported missing from Temple City

Authorities seek man reported missing from Temple City

Missing Jul 14, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a man who was reported missing from Temple City.

Victor Negrete, 60, was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 10700 block of West Live Oak Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Negrete is Hispanic, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown eyes. He is bald. He was wearing brown Lakers shirt and gray sweatpants.

“Victor is diagnosed with diabetes and is medication dependent,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “His family is concerned for his well-being.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

LA County Jul 13, 2023
share with
Man with epilepsy, schizophrenia reported missing in Lancaster by
Los Angeles Jul 12, 2023
share with
Police seek public help finding 83-year-old man with dementia by
LA County Jul 11, 2023
share with
LA County authorities seek help finding missing at-risk woman by
LA County Jul 10, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help finding 34-year-old woman by
Long Beach Jul 10, 2023
share with
Teen boy reported missing from Long Beach by
LA County Jul 08, 2023
share with
Teen girl reported missing, last seen in Palmdale by
More
Skip to content