fbpx Man with Epilepsy, schizophrenia reported missing in Lancaster
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Man with epilepsy, schizophrenia reported missing in Lancaster

Man with epilepsy, schizophrenia reported missing in Lancaster

Missing Jul 13, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 27-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with epilepsy, schizophrenia, autism and bipolar disorder was reported missing Thursday in Lancaster.

Michael Carrion-Kade Lechuga was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 42900 block of Sierra Highway, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Lechuga is Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shorts and white slippers.

Anyone who has seen Lechuga or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

Los Angeles Jul 12, 2023
share with
Police seek public help finding 83-year-old man with dementia by
LA County Jul 11, 2023
share with
LA County authorities seek help finding missing at-risk woman by
LA County Jul 10, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help finding 34-year-old woman by
Long Beach Jul 10, 2023
share with
Teen boy reported missing from Long Beach by
LA County Jul 08, 2023
share with
Teen girl reported missing, last seen in Palmdale by
LA County Jul 06, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help locating missing teen, dog by
More
Skip to content