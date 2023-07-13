Man with epilepsy, schizophrenia reported missing in Lancaster

A 27-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with epilepsy, schizophrenia, autism and bipolar disorder was reported missing Thursday in Lancaster.
Michael Carrion-Kade Lechuga was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 42900 block of Sierra Highway, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Lechuga is Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shorts and white slippers.
Anyone who has seen Lechuga or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.