Police seek public help finding 83-year-old man with dementia

Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 83-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who was last seen about two weeks ago in South Los Angeles.
Mario Sigala was last seen about 4 p.m. June 30 in the 600 block of West 74th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Detectives described Sigala as a 5-foot-7 Hispanic man weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Family members are concerned about Sigala’s well-being due to his medical condition, police said. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sigala was urged to contact the LAPD Missing Person Unit at 213-996-1800. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.