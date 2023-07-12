fbpx Police seek public help finding 83-year-old man with dementia
Police seek public help finding 83-year-old man with dementia

Police seek public help finding 83-year-old man with dementia

Missing Jul 12, 2023
Mario Sigala, 83, was last seen about 4 p.m. June 30 in the 600 block of West 74th Street. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 83-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who was last seen about two weeks ago in South Los Angeles.

Mario Sigala was last seen about 4 p.m. June 30 in the 600 block of West 74th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives described Sigala as a 5-foot-7 Hispanic man weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Family members are concerned about Sigala’s well-being due to his medical condition, police said. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sigala was urged to contact the LAPD Missing Person Unit at 213-996-1800. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

