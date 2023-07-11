fbpx LA County authorities seek help finding missing at-risk woman
LA County authorities seek help finding missing at-risk woman

LA County authorities seek help finding missing at-risk woman

Missing Jul 11, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a 58-year-old woman diagnosed with a mental health condition who was last seen about three weeks ago.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lisa Anne Bermea was last seen on June 20 at around 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Avenue J near West 10th Street.

Sheriff’s deputies said family members are concerned about Bermea’s well-being due to her medical condition.

Bermea was described as a 5-feet-8-inch white woman weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. It’s unclear what clothing she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was urged to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

