Monrovia residents find dead bear on lawn

| Photo courtesy of Wallpaper Flare

A dead bear spent nearly 24 hours on a lawn in Monrovia, shocking some residents in the area, before wildlife officials finally retrieved the deceased animal.

A woman, who identified herself only as Yvette to ABC7, said she found the bear outside her home around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

At first, she thought a burglar might have been trying to break in.

“I went downstairs, opened the door and, lo and behold, there was a huge bear just lying there, breathing (heavily.) I thought it was in labor,” Yvette told ABC7. “I went upstairs, called my friend — she couldn’t believe it.”

Yvette called the Monrovia Police Department to report the surprising discovery. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that the animal was already dead.

According to police, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife could not come to pick up the bear carcass until Monday. However the Pasadena Humane Society stepped up and retrieved the dead animal, even though bears are not typically animals they handle.

On Sunday evening around 7 p.m. the lifeless bear was finally picked up by Pasadena Humane Society personnel.

The cause of the bear’s death remains a mystery. Wildlife officials speculate that it could be the same bear that was reportedly hit by a car in the area over the weekend.

Due to the lack of identification tags on the bear, the CDFW was unable to determine its gender or track the animal’s previous movements.

In light of recent bear activity in the area, with several sightings reported and the incident involving the car collision, the CDFW urged residents to take necessary precautions to deter wildlife from entering communities.

Officials stressed the importance of secure trash cans, as bears are often attracted to the smell of food scraps. Additionally, residents were advised not to leave pet food outdoors, clean grills after use and promptly pick up any fallen fruit.

The presence of bears in residential areas is becoming more common as their habitats continue to be encroached upon by human development.

Monrovia residents, like Yvette, are encouraged to report any bear sightings or suspicious activities to public safety and wildlife authorities.