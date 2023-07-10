fbpx Authorities seek public's help finding 34-year-old woman
Home / News / Missing / Authorities seek public's help finding 34-year-old woman

Authorities seek public’s help finding 34-year-old woman

Missing Jul 10, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to find a missing 34-year-old woman diagnosed with a mental and medical condition and who was last seen in May.

Enjoli Lattice Walker was last seen May 4 in the 8000 block of Beverly Boulevard between North Laurel and North Edinburgh avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies described Walker as a 5-foot-6 Black woman who weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair styled in braids, brown eyes and a mole on the left side of her chin.

According to the sheriff’s department, family members are concerned about Walker’s well-being because of her medical and mental conditions.

Anyone with information regarding Walker’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

