Teen girl reported missing, last seen in Palmdale

Missing Jul 08, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday.

Kaylani Nevaeh Garcia last had contact with her family at 2 a.m. Friday and was last seen on the 38000 block of 11th Street East, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Kaylani is Latina, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 121 pounds and has straight black hair with short bangs. She has brown eyes and facial dimple piercings.

Anyone who has seen Kaylani or knows of her whereabouts was asked to contact the Palmdale Station watch commander at 661-272-2400. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
