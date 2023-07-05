fbpx Authorities seek help finding 34-year-old missing woman with depression
Authorities seek help finding 34-year-old missing woman with depression

Missing Jul 05, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 34-year-old woman from the Santa Clarita area who suffers from depression.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Sarriah Marie Fields last had contact with her family around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies described her as a 5-foot-2 Black woman who weighs 145 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a rose tattoo behind her right ear and an “ELIJAH PRINCE” tattoo on her right shoulder.

Fields was last seen wearing a multicolored dress and is known to drive a red BMW X6 SUV with California license plate number 8NEY733, possibly heading toward the Glendora mountains, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Fields’ whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

