fbpx LASD searching for missing hiker in Altadena
Home / News / Missing / LASD searching for missing hiker in Altadena

LASD searching for missing hiker in Altadena

Missing Jul 03, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s Sunday to find a missing 65-year-old hiker.

Albert Zisook was last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday near Chaney Trail and Alta Loma Drive in Altadena, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Zisook is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and glasses, the LASD reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500, the Altadena’s sheriff station at 626-798-1131 or Los Angeles police at 310-444-0701. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

