Fun things to do in SoCal this week: July 7-13

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe & The TINA Band in "TINA." | Photo by Manuel Harlan, 2021

The holiday is behind us but that doesn’t mean the fun and celebrations need to stop. We’re in SoCal — we get to party all year long. This is the season of outdoor concerts and movies, food festivals and night markets so read on to be in the know.

July 7

Maestro Of The Movies: John Williams With The LA Phil

Hollywood Bowl | 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068 | July 7-9 | hollywoodbowl.com

Perhaps the greatest composer in Hollywood history, John Williams joins Gustavo Dudamel at the conductor’s podium as the LA Phil plays movie scores from “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “Schindler’s List,” “Indiana Jones,” “E.T.” and more.

626 Night Market

Santa Anita Park | 285 W. Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007 | July 7-9 | 626nightmarket.com

The flagship night market features hundreds of vendors selling food, merchandise, crafts, and arts, and there will also be games, music, and entertainment.

Levitt LA 2023

MacArthur Park | 2230 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | July 7-9 | levittlosangeles.org

On Friday, Haus of Derma will soulfully serenade the crowd with some funk. On Saturday, Super Estrella Online, La Tocada and The Music Center Present Tropicaliente Amandititita, El Conjunto Nuevo Ola, and Pacifico Dance Company bring Latin flavor with cumbias, folklorica and rock. La musica continues on Sunday with Yetziraha Vargas, Marilyn Odessa, and Los del Momento playing Latin alternative and urban pop.

HempCon

Los Angeles Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | July 7-9 | hempcon.com

Vendors, investors and experts of the cannabis business will gather for networking and investment opportunities, seminars, and demonstrations.

Sierra Madre Family Movie Fridays

Memorial Park Bandshell | 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | July 7 | cityofsierramadre.com

Pack up your blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics and get comfortable to watch a free family movie. This week’s film will be “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

‘Garden Of Alla: The Alla Nazimova Story’

Theatre West | 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West Los Angeles, CA 90068 | July 7-23 | theatrewest.org

The 1920s was the time of flappers, flamboyance, and the face of Alla Nazimova. This summer, Nazimova — Jewish immigrant from Tsarist Russia, Broadway and silent film superstar, visionary Hollywood director and producer, and LGBTQIA trailblazer — makes her triumphant return to Hollywood. Using immersive video and original music to invoke the Roaring Twenties and create a panoramic, live silent film, playwright and performer Romy Nordlinger brings the life and times of this groundbreaking pioneer to vivid life.

Romy Nordlinger in “Garden of Allah.” | Photo by David Wayne Fox

July 8

Taco & Tequila Festival

MOSAIC | 300 N. Promenade, Long Beach, CA 90802 | July 8 | kahlo.ticketspice.com

Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Mexican state of Jalisco, the Taco & Tequila festival will feature a variety of taco vendors, latin inspired dishes, tequila tastings, lucha libre, full bars, live music, performances, shopping and much more.

Movies Under The Stars

One Colorado | 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103 | July 8 | onecolorado.com

This summer, One Colorado is celebrating movies of the ‘90s out in the courtyard. “Sister Act” kicks off the complimentary film series.

Pirate Invasion Long Beach

The Lion Lighthouse | 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | July 8-9 | pirateinvasionlongbeach.com

Are you ready kids? Pirates are invading Long Beach along with mermaids and mermen and bringing live musical entertainment, a pub crawl, interactive encampments, games, sword fighting shows, food and vendors.

Second Saturday ArtWalk

Downtown Pomona | 119 W. Second St., Pomona, CA 91766 | July 8 | downtownpomona.org

ArtWalk features art, interactive activities, vendors, music, food, entertainment and more.

Movie Nights At Heritage Square Museum

Heritage Square Museum | 3800 Homer St., Los Angeles, CA, 90031 | July 8 | heritagesquare.org

Pack a picnic or grab some popcorn and snacks from the museum and get ready for “Sunset Boulevard.”

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | July 8 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

July 9

Joshua Tree Milky Way Nights

Joshua Tree National Park | July 9-19 | joshuatree.guide

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best places to stargaze and in the summer months you can see the Milky Way, especially on the east side of the park on moonless nights. Check on the park’s complete guide to plan your trip for the best views.

Photo by Ken Cheung on Unsplash

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Rose Bowl Stadium | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA 91103 | July 9 | eventbrite.com

Find antiques, collectibles and one-of-a-kind finds from more than 2,500 vendors.

Jazz In The Park

Playhouse Village Park | 701 Union St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | July 9 | playhousevillage.org

The free concerts will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Van Halen Stage. Jasmine Tommaso will be this week’s artist.

July 10

Movie Mondays: ‘The Lion King’

Argyros Plaza | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | July 10 | scfta.org

Guests can pack their own picnics or grab a bite to eat at George’s Café as well as select food trucks and settle in their lawn chairs or blanket for the movie at dusk. If you show up early try out one of the activities available or take a mini-docent-tour.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | July 10 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

July 11

‘TINA – The Tina Turner Musical’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | July 11-23 | scfta.org

The story of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll is ultimately one of resilience and triumph past obstacles of racism, sexism, and ageism. The musical is full of the Grammy Award-winner’s biggest songs and celebrates the legacy of the recently departed singer.

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Ikettes in “TINA.” | Photo by Manuel Harlan, 2021

Moonlight Movies On The Beach: ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Granada Beach | 5000 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90803 | July 11 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

The movie starts at sunset and you can either pack a picnic or enjoy local food trucks and Kettle corn vendors on site.

July 12

‘Stew’

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | July 12-Aug. 6 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Mama’s in the kitchen early preparing her famous stew for a big event, but even as her daughters and granddaughter help, she still feels like time is running out. Soon these three generations of Black women begin to feel their past and present closing in.

Riverside Concerts In The Park

Fairmount Park | 2601 Fairmount Blvd., Riverside, CA, 92501 | July 12 | riversideca.gov

Free concerts are held from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy top 40 hits courtesy of C4.

Glendale Summer Concerts

Verdugo Park | 1621 Cañada Blvd., Glendale, CA 91208 | July 12 | glendaleca.gov

Identity Theft the Band will be the special musical guest at this free, family-friendly outdoor concert.

July 13

Special Engagement Of Disney’s ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl’

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | July 13 | elcapitantheatre.com

The limited engagement is at 8:15 p.m. and tickets are $25. All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.

Photo Copyright: © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Baldwin Park Summer Concerts In The Park

Morgan Park | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | July 13 | baldwinpark.com

Paying tribute to the Rolling Stones, the Hollywood Stones will have the crowd dancing starting at 7 p.m. Street Market booths will be open from 5- 9 p.m.

The Backyard By Stater Bros. Community Concert Series

Toyota Arena | 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764 | July 13 | toyota-arena.com

LA-based alt-pop group Saticoy will be joined by singer-songwriter Sarah Keyser.

Moonlight Movies On The Beach: ‘Grease’

Long Beach City College – LAC Campus | 4901 E Carson St, Long Beach, CA 90808 | July 13 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

The movie starts at sunset and you can either pack a picnic or enjoy local food trucks and Kettle corn vendors on site.

DTLA Art Night

DTLA Historic Core | July 13 | dtlaartnight.com

Immerse yourself in an art experience like no other with Immersive Gallery’s AR Scavenger Hunt. You’ll also have the opportunity to explore more than 20 participating galleries.

KCRW Summer Nights

Hammer Museum | 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024 | July 13 | kcrw.com

Singer-songwriter Steady Holiday, known for her featherlight voice, will be joined by KCRW DJs Nassir Nassirzadeh and Novena Carmel.

Arcadia Concerts And Movies In The Park

City Hall Lawn | 240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 | July 13 | arcadiaca.gov

The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and movie at dusk. Kids can enjoy the fun zone area with plenty of games, crafts, and activities. Soto Band brings soulful ballads, Latin rhythms, hot dance grooves

and high-energy choreography to Arcadia. The film “Vivo” is a musical adventure featuring songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Summer Movie Fest 2023

CSUN | 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330 | July 13 | csun.edu

Open to the CSUN community and surrounding areas, head to the library lawn to enjoy a free movie at dusk, food trucks, activities, and the occasional giveaway. “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (rated R) will be the featured film. Activities begin at 6 p.m., before the start of the film.

Sunset Series

South Coast Botanic Garden | 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274 | July 13 | southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Roam the 87 acres of the garden, or grab a cocktail and enjoy some yard games and live music from diverse performers. Kids will have a blast with parachutes, obstacle courses, lawn bowling, bubbles and more.

Azusa Summer Concert Series

Memorial Park Outdoor Stage | 320 N. Orange Pl, Azusa, CA 91702 | July 13 | ci.azusa.ca.us

Spice up a boring Thursday night with free live music. This week, The Deca Dames pay tribute to powerhouse female singers.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | July 13 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m. The Steams Blues Band will be this month’s featured artists.

Ongoing

‘Starmites’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through July 8 | openfist.org

The Tony-nominated sci-fi fantasy musical is a comic book come to life. “Starmites” tells the zany tale of earthling Eleanor, a shy teenager who dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy. Eleanor teams up with Space Punk, The Starmites and a lizard man named Trinkulus to fight the evil Shak Graa and The Banshees — weird women with dangerous hair-dos — led by Diva.

‘Back Porch’

The Victory Theatre Center | 3324 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505 | Through July 9 | onstage411.com/BackPorch

Life imitates art when Hollywood descends upon a small Kansas town in 1955 to shoot scenes for the classic film, “Picnic.” Barney Opat is the widowed father of two boys: 18-year-old Gary, who yearns to escape small-town Kansas life for a more glamorous existence, and energetic 13-year-old Del Wayne. The family’s life is upended when a handsome stranger working as William Holden’s stunt double blows into town alongside the all-star “Picnic” cast. Other characters include the Opats’ bachelor boarder, singing teacher Myron Uhrig, and their neighbor, Millard Goff.

Jordan Morgan, Cody Lemmon, Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, and Isaac W. Jay. | Photo by Keira Wight

‘Fetch Clay, Make Man’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through July 16 | centertheatregroup.org

In the days leading up to one of his most anticipated fights, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay) forms an unlikely friendship with the controversial Hollywood star Stepin Fetchit (born Lincoln Perry). “Fetch Clay, Make Man” explores the improbable bond that forms between two drastically different and immensely influential cultural icons amidst the struggle of the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-1960s. This true story is as powerful and poetic as Ali himself while also humorous and irreverent.

‘The Tempest’

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center | 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 | Through July 17 | antaeus.org

Breathing new life into William Shakespeare’s most musical play, “The Tempest” is full of comedy, romance, poetry and thrilling magic. For twelve years the sorcerer Prospero, former Duke of Milan, has remained stranded on a remote island with his young daughter, Miranda, exiled by his treacherous brother, Antonio. Now Prospero sees his chance for revenge and conjures a storm that shipwrecks his brother, along with the King of Naples. The usurped wizard draws his enemies to his enchanted island to exact revenge. How will he find a path to forgiveness?

‘Into The Woods’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through July 30 | centertheatregroup.org

Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf are all reprising their Broadway roles in this enchanting musical from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

From L to R: Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus in the Broadway production of “Into the Woods.” “Into the Woods” will play at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre June 27 to July 30, 2023 as part of the 2022-2023 Season. | Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Summer Parks After Dark

34 LA County Parks | Through Aug. 5 | parks.lacounty.gov

The Parks After Dark summer season brings free activities to 34 LA County parks. With a new theme every week, PAD will feature teen zones, senior social hours, aquatics, movies and concerts in the park, food, games, fitness, sports and more.

Pasadena Parks After Dark

Various Pasadena parks | Through Aug. 5 | cityofpasadena.net

Summer night activities include sports leagues and tournaments, recreation activities, movies, and swimming.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

‘Summer Of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Aug. 26 | academymuseum.org

Spanning seven decades and several continents, genres, and filmmaking styles, the concert film series showcases iconic and inspiring musical performances captured on film 一 from dizzying eclectic festival bills to intimate artist showcases. Featured performers include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé. The limited series concludes with “Metallica: Through the Never” in 3D (2013), featuring a special post-screening conversation with members of the band Metallica.

‘Last Summer At Bluefish Cove’

Outdoor Stage The Fountain Theatre | 5060 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles CA 90029 | Through Aug. 27 | fountaintheatre.com

The Fountain Theatre will transform the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage to create an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.” Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. This heartfelt play, a landmark in lesbian history, is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope, bringing well-rounded, three-dimensional characters that transcend stereotypes and preconceptions to the stage.

Sarah Scott Davis, Ellen D. Williams, Stephanie Pardi, Lindsay LaVanchy, Tamika Katon-Donegal, Ann Sonneville, Noelle Messier, and Stasha Surdyke. | Photo by Frank Ishman

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘Immersive Disney Animation’

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles | 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Sept. 3 | lighthouseimmersive.com

Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with the creators behind “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to all of the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.” Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

Immersive Disney Animation. | Photo by Kyle Flubacker

Sawdust Summer Festival

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Sept. 3 | sawdustartfestival.org

The festival will feature handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, three stages with live music, complimentary art classes, glassblowing, art demonstrations and a variety of outdoor dining and saloon offerings.

Rooftop Cinema Club

DTLA, Arts District & El Segundo | Through Sept. 4 | rooftopcinemaclub.com

From classic films like “Casablanca” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to more modern blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Rooftop Cinema Club offers a variety of films that you’ll enjoy rewatching in an open-air cinema experience.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

Max Lawrence and Willow Geer in “Macbeth.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.