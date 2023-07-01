fbpx Man suffering from dementia goes missing in Bellflower
Man suffering from dementia goes missing in Bellflower

Missing Jul 01, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 58-year-old man who authorities said has dementia was reported missing after last being seen in Bellflower.

Jose De La Luz Soliz was last seen at 1:55 p.m. Thursday on the 17000 block of Downey Avenue and 69th Street, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Soliz is Latino, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has brown eyes and short gray hair. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray Echo logo sweats and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Soliz or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

