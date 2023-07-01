Man reported missing from Woodland Hills area

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a man who went missing from the Woodland Hills area.
Ehssan Darabian, 38, was last seen about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 20600 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Darabian is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 285 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
“Ehssan’s mental condition is poor,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call police at 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.