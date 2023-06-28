Authorities seek help finding missing teen girl last seen in Lynwood

Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Lynwood more than two weeks ago.
Maria Fernanda Deniz is presumed to be in the Cypress Park area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She was last seen in the 12200 block of Long Beach Boulevard at around 7 a.m. June 8.
Maria is described as a 5-foot-5-inch Hispanic girl weighing 110 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a pierced nose.
According to LASD deputies, she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and black and red Nike shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Maria’s whereabouts was urged to contact Detective Fisk with the Century Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau at 323-568-4918. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.