81-year-old man goes missing, last seen in La Habra

An 81-year-old man was reported missing after last being seen in La Habra Wednesday.
Jesus Manuel Gomez Ronquillo was last seen at the intersection of Harbor and Whittier boulevards at around 9:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Ronquillo was wearing a white-blue striped shirt and blue pants and was presumed to be driving a 2012 black Nissan Sentra sedan with California license plate 6VFN723.
Ronquillo was described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Anyone with information regarding Ronquillo’s whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.