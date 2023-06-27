Palm Springs museum continues movie series with ‘Pulp Fiction’

John Travolta and Uma Thurman’s characters compete in the dance contest at Jack Rabbit Slim's in the ‘90s hit film "Pulp Fiction." | Photo courtesy of the Palm Springs Art Museum

The Palm Springs Art Museum’s free Cocktail Cinema summer film series continues Thursday with a screening of “Pulp Fiction.”

The film series set to run biweekly on Thursdays through July 27 will feature four films with iconic soundtracks reflecting specific times and places, museum officials said. Each film will be paired with a specially crafted cocktail prepared by That’s The Spirit Mobile Bar.

The soundtrack for this week’s film, featuring an all-star cast that includes John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman, will be an eclectic mix of American rock and roll, surf music, pop, and soul, according to museum officials. Though entry will ultimately be based on a first-come first-served basis, attendees must register in advance at store.psmuseum.org/cocktail-cinema.

The series began June 15 with a viewing of “Queen and Slim” at the Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 North Museum Drive.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive an hour early to buy and indulge in the specialty drinks before settling in to watch the film, according to museum officials. The series will continue with “Moonlight” on July 13 and “Selena” July 27.

The film series is presented in association with the Palm Springs International Film Society. Free admission into the museum is offered Thursday nights from 5 to 8 p.m.