Fun things to do in SoCal this week: June 23-29

Immersive Disney Animation. | Photo by Kyle Flubacker

June 23

‘Immersive Disney Animation’

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles | 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 |June 23-Sept. 3 | lighthouseimmersive.com

Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with the creators behind “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to all of the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.” Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

FoodieLand LA

Rose Bowl Stadium | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103 | June 23-25 | eventbrite.com

Savor diverse, international foods from more than 170 vendors in an atmosphere reminiscent of Asian night markets. There will be carnival games, live musical performances and shopping opportunities.

‘Exodus: The Shanghai Jews’

James Bridges Theater UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television | 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095 | June 23-25 | latw.org

In the original, commissioned audio docudrama “Exodus: The Shanghai Jews,” audiences will hear eight Jewish refugees recount their true stories of escaping Nazi persecution to settle in the last place they could ever have imagined — Shanghai, China. Each performance will be recorded live in front of an audience for future radio broadcast, digital download and online streaming.

Stories of PRIDE with Tre’vell Anderson

Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | June 23 | academymuseum.org

Join author Tre’vell Anderson for a conversation on LGBTQIA+ history and representation in cinema. The event also includes an in-person book signing of Anderson’s groundbreaking book, “We See Each Other: A Black, Trans Journey Through TV and Film,” which explores the history of transgender visibility in moving images. The Gallery Conversation is free with admission, and tickets for the book signing are $27, which includes a signed copy of “We See Each Other.”

Sierra Madre Family Movie Fridays

Memorial Park Bandshell | 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | June 23 | cityofsierramadre.com

Pack up your blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics and get comfortable to watch a free family movie. This week’s film will be “Jurassic World Domination.”

Odd Nights At The Autry

The Autry Museum | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | June 23 | theautry.org

Odd Nights are back! Pack some blankets and chairs and a big appetite. The Odd Market will feature 18 food trucks, two emerging bands, inflatables, a full bar, more than 70 crafters, and possibly exclusive gallery access. Pets are welcome.

Levitt LA 2023

MacArthur Park | 2230 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | June 23-25 | levittlosangeles.org

On Friday, Ánimo Production presents “Boleros de Noches- A Tribute to Mexican Composer Agustín Lara.” Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop on Saturday with King Tee, Kid Frost, Toddy Tee, Tha Union Station MC’s, Bgirl Deya Deyas, Beatboxing by Boxy Dee, DJ Rude One, Tha Air Force Crew, Homeland Crew, DJ Juan G, DJ Krye, DJ Gargamel, Big Silenca & Daniel French, Mix Master Dee and more. Wrap up Sunday with banda and Tex-Mex with Banda Las Angelinas and Los Rock Angels.

‘Mean Girls’

Ivy Station | 8840 National Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | June 23 | eventbrite.com

The night will be so fetch! Pack your pink blanket, grab some free popcorn and visit on-site retail and dining establishments before, during, and after the film.

June 24

Pasadena: 2nd Annual Pride Festival-Love, Loud & Proud

Pasadena City Hall | 100 Garfield Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | June 24 | eventbrite.com

All are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly event to champion Pasadena’s diverse LGBTQ+ community. This year’s celebration will be filled with music by LA’s DJ Keelez; special performances by local drag queens Tia Wanna and Anya K. and drag king Jesse Sangria; drag story time; arts & crafts, including face painting; a photo area by professional photographers Girl Squad Media; dance contests; inflatables; a vaccine clinic (COVID-19, mpox, hepatitis A and meningitis) hosted by Pasadena Public Health Department; food trucks; and more. Food will be available for purchase.

Disney Pride In Concert

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | June 24-25 | gmcla.org

Disney’s beloved songs will be interpreted by 200 singers from Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and a 25-piece orchestra alongside beautiful video projections.

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | June 24-Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

Melora Marshall as “Queen Margaret.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

‘MAPPING Performance: 10 Years of Metro Art Presents’

LA Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | June 24-25 | unionstationla.com

Metro Art Presents will commemorate 10 years of arts and cultural programming inspired by the greater Los Angeles area and the people it serves each day. Saturday will feature Southeast Asian traditions and diasporic artists who bring their cultural backgrounds into contemporary practices, while Sunday – which will be highly participatory – will highlight Afro-Brazilian traditions, such as capoeira, which blends music, dance, and acrobatics, as well as samba-reggae.

‘Imagined Wests’ Exhibition Opening And Concert

The Autry | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | June 24 | theautry.org

The Autry celebrates the opening of its newest long-term exhibition, “Imagined Wests,” exploring how stories of the American West are depicted in pop culture, clothing, toys, art, and other media. A Gaby Moreno concert kicks off the opening. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Inglewood Music Festival

Darby Park | 3400 W. Arbor Vitae St., Inglewood, CA 90305 | June 24 | inglewoodmusicfest.com

Hosted by the City of Inglewood, the Inaugural Inglewood Music Festival will feature vendors, food booths, and concert performances hosted by Tommy Davidson. Musical acts will include Pete Escovedo & Family, Keiko Matsui, Loose Ends Featuring Jane Eugene, Sugar Hill Gang Featuring Scorpio & Melle Mel, Frankie J, Sista Nancy, Tia P, CME Community Choir and more. Admission is free.

San Fernando Valley Pride

Van Nuys | June 24 | sfvpride.org

SFV Pride begins with a march at noon at the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Gault Street. The block party — featuring vendors, food trucks, a resource fair, music and entertainment — will take place at the Van Nuys Civic Center from 1-7 p.m.

Chinatown Summer Nights

Chinatown’s Central & West Plazas | 943 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012 | June 24 | instagram.com/lachinatown

Eat from the delicious culinary offerings of Chinatown and dance the night away.

Divas Through The Decades

LA County Arboretum | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | June 24 | pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Celebrate the Black female vocal powerhouses that shaped the American musical landscape. Catherine Russell, Nicole Henry, and Freda Payne will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole, Tina Turner and more.

Downtown Decades ‘70s Costume Party

Rabbit Hole | 24 W. Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801 | June 24 | eventbrite.com

Pull out the polyester suits and bellbottoms for a groovy night of dancing, drinking, games and fun.

Eastside Pride

BLVD MRKT | 520 Whittier Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640 | June 24 | instagram.com/p/CsWjJ1nJNzi/

Continue Pride Month celebrations with drag shows, music, food, drinks, an all-day vendor pop-up market, Pride Ball, entertainment and more entertainment. The event is free and open to the community.

Magic Market

Heritage Square Museum | 3800 Homer St., Los Angeles, CA, 90031 | June 24 | heritagesquare.org

If you missed the summer solstice, you can still get some magical vibes with tarot readings, healings, yoga, sound healing, music, vegan food and also enjoy some historic house tours.

Compton Pride Festival

Compton College | 1111 E. Artesia, Compton, CA 90220 | June 24 | comptonpridefestival.com

The free, family-friendly event will feature live musical performances, minority-owned businesses, food, resources and more.

Koroneburg Renaissance Festival

Riverview Recreation Park | 14600 Baron Drive, Eastvale, CA 92880 | June 24-25 | renfestcorona.com

Whether you missed the Renaissance Pleasure Faire or you simply can’t get enough of Tudors, Medicis and Shakespeare, this is your last chance this summer to party like it’s 1450 and you’ve avoided a plague. Koroneburg recreates Germany’s Renaissance with live performances, singers, jugglers, dancers, jousting, blacksmithing and leatherworking, foods prepared with period recipes, shopping and much, much more.

626 Night Market Mini

Lot 27 | 1324 5th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | June 24-25 | eventbrite.com

Free to attend, the mini market features three dozen rotating local food pop-ups, merchandise and craft vendors, and a full bar.

Public Star Party

Griffith Observatory | 2800 E. Observatory Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | June 24 | griffithobservatory.org

The free public star party is a chance to see the sun, moon, visible planets, stars and other objects through a variety of telescopes.

909 Open Market

119 W. 2nd St., Pomona, CA 91766 | June 24 | 909openmarket.com

Head to the 909 Open Market for some food, shopping and music.

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | June 24 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

June 25

‘Imagined West’

The Autry | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | June 25 | theautry.org

Opening June 25, the new long-term exhibition explores how tales of the American West are told through pop culture, clothing, art, and various other media.

OC Record Show

UFCW Union Hall | 8530 Stanton Ave., Buena Park, CA 90620 | June 25 | ocrecordshow.com

Music aficionados, collectors and vinyl lovers are invited to find some new treasures.

June 26

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | June 26 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

June 27

‘Into The Woods’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | June 27-July 30 | centertheatregroup.org

Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf are all reprising their Broadway roles in this enchanting musical from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

From L to R: Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus in the Broadway production of “Into the Woods.” “Into the Woods” will play at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre June 27 to July 30, 2023 as part of the 2022-2023 Season. | Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Moonlight Movies On The Beach: ‘Stand By Me’

Granada Beach | 5000 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90803 | June 27 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

The movie starts at sunset and you can either pack a picnic or enjoy local food trucks and Kettle corn vendors on site.

June 28

LA Black Pride

June 28-July 3 | blackpridela.com

Enjoy a week of events featuring music performances, wellness activities and nightlife parties.

Riverside Concerts In The Park

Fairmount Park | 2601 Fairmount Blvd., Riverside, CA, 92501 | June 28 | riversideca.gov

Free concerts are held from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy ‘80s throwbacks courtesy of 80’s All Stars.

June 29

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Fan Events

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | June 29-30 | elcapitantheatre.com

Guests can see artifacts and relics from the Indiana Jones archives and snap a picture at a themed photo op. Moviegoers at the Thursday fan event ($50) will receive one assorted Funko POP!, one exclusive mini poster, collectible tin with popcorn, beverage, and event credential and lanyard with their ticket. Fans at the Friday event ($60) will receive one mug with fedora lid, one canvas tote, one exclusive mini poster, popcorn, beverage, and event credential and lanyard with their ticket. Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available July 15 at 12:45 p.m. and July 19 at 8:15 p.m. Open Caption screenings are available July 12 at 8:15 p.m. and July 16 at 12:45 p.m. Spanish Dubbed screenings are available July 9 at 12:45 p.m. and July 18 at 8:15 p.m.

Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” | Photo Credit: Copyright: ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Angel City Games

University of Southern California | Los Angeles, CA 90007 | June 29-July 2 | angelcitygames.or

Two dozen Paralympians and elite coaches are expected to join across 17 adaptive sports, offering clinics in Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Football, Blind Judo, Para Powerlifting, Sitting Volleyball, Blind Soccer, Archery, and more. Friday will offer two compelling special events for the broader community, including Olympic and Paralympic Day Celebration and the Celebrity Wheelchair Basketball Game hosted by LA28. The Celebrity Game will feature Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes, Olympians, as well as elite wheelchair basketball players like 5x Paralympian Matt Scott. Saturday will feature a community Fun Run and Roll fundraising event and then a Sport Resource Night. The Fun Run and the Sport Resource Night will be an opportunity for aspiring adaptive athletes to learn about various sports, meet elite athletes, and get guidance on their career path in sport.

The Backyard By Stater Bros. Community Concert Series

Toyota Arena | 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764 | June 29 | toyota-arena.com

Headerliner Harlis Sweetwater will be joined by special guest Familiar Faces. Smoke-Out will be selling rib tips, beef brisket, chicken wings and more.

Moonlight Movies On The Beach: ‘The Princess and the Frog’

Long Beach City College – LAC Campus | 4901 E Carson St, Long Beach, CA 90808 | June 29 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

The movie starts at sunset and you can either pack a picnic or enjoy local food trucks and Kettle corn vendors on site

Authentic Flamenco Presents Amador Rojas

Historic Woman’s Club of Santa Monica | 1210 4th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | June 29-July 2 | feverup.com

Renowned flamenco artist Amador Rojas performs a passionate and traditional show brought by the Royal Opera of Madrid and Fever.

Arcadia Concerts And Movies In The Park

City Hall Lawn | 240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 | June 29 | arcadiaca.gov

The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and movie at dusk. Kids can enjoy the fun zone area with plenty of games, crafts, and activities. The ban Beach St. a Go Go will get the audience grooving like it’s 1969. This week’s film will be “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.”

Summer Movie Fest 2023

CSUN | 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330 | June 29 | csun.edu

Open to the CSUN community and surrounding areas, head to the library lawn to enjoy a free movie at dusk, food trucks, activities, and the occasional giveaway. “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) will be the featured film. Activities begin at 6 p.m., before the start of the film.

Sunset Series

South Coast Botanic Garden | 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274 | June 29 | southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Roam the 87 acres of the garden, or grab a cocktail and enjoy some yard games and live music from diverse performers. Kids will have a blast with parachutes, obstacle courses, lawn bowling, bubbles and more.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | June 29 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m.

Ongoing

‘Six’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through June 25 | scfta.org

From Tudor queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power.

‘A Soldier’s Play’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through June 25 | centertheatregroup.org

In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America in Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece. Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis will star as Captain Richard Davenport.

‘A Transparent Musical’

Mark Taper Forum | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through June 25 | centertheatregroup.org

Audiences will follow the “Transparent” story through the Pfefferman family’s youngest child Ali Pfefferman, played by Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery. Ali’s Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura – played by Daya Curley – transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, “A Transparent Musical” explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human and startlingly familiar aspects of a universally relatable family.

‘Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

La Mirada Theatre | 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA 90638 | Through June 25 | lamiradatheatre.com

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice reimagine the biblical story of Joseph, his family (including father Jacob and 11 brothers) and his multicolored coat.

‘Into The Breeches!’

International City Theatre Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center | 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through June 25 | ictlongbeach.org

“We Can Do It!” So said Rosie the Riveter, and so say the women of Long Beach in “Into the Breeches!” With all the male members of its company fighting overseas, it looks like Long Beach’s Oberon Playhouse must cancel the 1942 season opener: an ambitious combination of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” and “Henry V” known as “The Henriad.” But Maggie isn’t ready to give up so easily. Can the show be pulled off without the men? Maggie thinks it can, and she’s sure the now-absent director — her husband — would approve. Board president Ellsworth Snow is unconvinced, but company diva Celeste Fielding jumps at the chance to play Prince Hal. With a rallying cry of “the show must go on,” Maggie assembles a band of passionate if inexperienced performers. Will their production be a victory on the home front, or a target for rotten tomatoes?

‘Memoryhouse’

Eli and Edythe Broad Stage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Through June 27 | broadstage.org

“Memoryhouse” is an abstract work composed of vignettes commemorating World War II and in particular, the Holocaust. Set to Max Richter’s powerful album of the same name, “Memoryhouse” will reflect on both the somber as well as more heroic moments that illuminate this period in human history.

‘A New Wave Of K-Cinema: Korean Women Directors’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through June 29 | academymuseum.org

The 10-film screening series consists of contemporary films that explore the complexities of diverse conditions faced in contemporary Korean culture, including the trauma of domestic violence, investigations into gender and class politics, humanity’s relation to nature and the environment, and love and friendship.

Pride At The Park

56 LA County Parks | Through June 30 | parks.lacounty.gov/pride/

LA County Parks is hosting 2-hour programs ranging from picnics, dancing, art experiences and concerts in partnership with LGBTQ+ community-based organizations at its various 56 park locations.

‘Symbiosis: Living Island’

Japan House | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Level 2, Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through July 5 | japanhousela.com

The Inujima “Art House Project” creates a unique symbiosis between art, architecture, community, and ecology that has been transforming the landscape of the Japanese island of Inujima, which now is home to just 25 homes with more than half of the inhabitants over 70 years of age. The exhibition celebrates and transports visitors to this “living art” island through the sights and sounds of everyday island life, captured through an experiential diorama of the island and its art pavilions.

‘Starmites’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through July 8 | openfist.org

The Tony-nominated sci-fi fantasy musical is a comic book come to life. “Starmites” tells the zany tale of earthling Eleanor, a shy teenager who dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy. Eleanor teams up with Space Punk, The Starmites and a lizard man named Trinkulus to fight the evil Shak Graa and The Banshees — weird women with dangerous hair-dos — led by Diva.

‘Back Porch’

The Victory Theatre Center | 3324 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505 | Through July 9 | onstage411.com/BackPorch

Life imitates art when Hollywood descends upon a small Kansas town in 1955 to shoot scenes for the classic film, “Picnic.” Barney Opat is the widowed father of two boys: 18-year-old Gary, who yearns to escape small-town Kansas life for a more glamorous existence, and energetic 13-year-old Del Wayne. The family’s life is upended when a handsome stranger working as William Holden’s stunt double blows into town alongside the all-star “Picnic” cast. Other characters include the Opats’ bachelor boarder, singing teacher Myron Uhrig, and their neighbor, Millard Goff.

Jordan Morgan, Cody Lemmon, Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, and Isaac W. Jay. | Photo by Keira Wight

‘Fetch Clay, Make Man’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through July 16 | centertheatregroup.org

In the days leading up to one of his most anticipated fights, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay) forms an unlikely friendship with the controversial Hollywood star Stepin Fetchit (born Lincoln Perry). “Fetch Clay, Make Man” explores the improbable bond that forms between two drastically different and immensely influential cultural icons amidst the struggle of the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-1960s. This true story is as powerful and poetic as Ali himself while also humorous and irreverent.

‘The Tempest’

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center | 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 | Through July 17 | antaeus.org

Breathing new life into William Shakespeare’s most musical play, “The Tempest” is full of comedy, romance, poetry and thrilling magic. For twelve years the sorcerer Prospero, former Duke of Milan, has remained stranded on a remote island with his young daughter, Miranda, exiled by his treacherous brother, Antonio. Now Prospero sees his chance for revenge and conjures a storm that shipwrecks his brother, along with the King of Naples. The usurped wizard draws his enemies to his enchanted island to exact revenge. How will he find a path to forgiveness?

Summer Parks After Dark

34 LA County Parks | Through Aug. 5 | parks.lacounty.gov

The Parks After Dark summer season brings free activities to 34 LA County parks. With a new theme every week, PAD will feature teen zones, senior social hours, aquatics, movies and concerts in the park, food, games, fitness, sports and more.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

‘Summer Of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Aug. 26 | academymuseum.org

Spanning seven decades and several continents, genres, and filmmaking styles, the concert film series showcases iconic and inspiring musical performances captured on film 一 from dizzying eclectic festival bills to intimate artist showcases. Featured performers include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé. The limited series concludes with “Metallica: Through the Never” in 3D (2013), featuring a special post-screening conversation with members of the band Metallica.

‘Last Summer At Bluefish Cove’

Outdoor Stage The Fountain Theatre | 5060 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles CA 90029 | Through Aug. 27 | fountaintheatre.com

The Fountain Theatre will transform the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage to create an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.” Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. This heartfelt play, a landmark in lesbian history, is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope, bringing well-rounded, three-dimensional characters that transcend stereotypes and preconceptions to the stage.

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.