fbpx LASD searches for toddler reported missing in Palmdale
Home / News / Missing / LASD searches for toddler reported missing in Palmdale

LASD searches for toddler reported missing in Palmdale

Missing Jun 22, 2023
missing, toddler, palmdale
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 2-year-old boy who authorities said might be with his father was reported missing Thursday after last being seen in Palmdale.

King Josiah Johnson was last seen at around 6 p.m. Wednesday on the 39000 block of 180th Street East, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

King is Black, 3 feet tall, weighs 27 pounds, has brown curly hair, brown eyes and has a scar near his belly button. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

Authorities say the toddler may be with his father, Stacy Deral Seymore, 55, who is Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds and is possibly driving a dark blue Dodge Ram truck, with work equipment in the back and a broken window.

Anyone who has seen King or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or information sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

