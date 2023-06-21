fbpx Authorities seek help finding missing woman with dementia
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Authorities seek help finding missing woman with dementia

Authorities seek help finding missing woman with dementia

Missing Jun 21, 2023
missing, hacienda heights, dementia
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a 69-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who went missing from Hacienda Heights.

Leslie Ann McCarthy was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Ridge Park Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said she could be heading toward the 17100 block of Colima Road in Hacienda Heights or the 1600 block of Azusa Avenue in Industry.

McCarthy was described as a 5-foot-10-inch white woman weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding McCarthy’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

missing, alzheimer's, valencia
Missing Jun 20, 2023
share with
Authorities seek missing 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s by
missing, stevenson ranch, schizophrenia
LA County Jun 20, 2023
share with
Missing: Woman with schizophrenia last seen in Stevenson Ranch by
missing, carson
LA County Jun 15, 2023
share with
Authorities ask for help finding man missing from Carson since April by
Los Angeles Jun 13, 2023
share with
Man last seen in Echo Park reported missing by
missing, lancaster, bipolar, teen
LA County Jun 13, 2023
share with
Girl diagnosed with bipolar disorder goes missing in Lancaster by
Los Angeles Jun 12, 2023
share with
Found: Elderly man with dementia who went missing in South LA by
More
Skip to content