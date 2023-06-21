Authorities seek help finding missing woman with dementia

| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a 69-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who went missing from Hacienda Heights.

Leslie Ann McCarthy was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Ridge Park Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said she could be heading toward the 17100 block of Colima Road in Hacienda Heights or the 1600 block of Azusa Avenue in Industry.

McCarthy was described as a 5-foot-10-inch white woman weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding McCarthy’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.