fbpx Missing: Woman with schizophrenia last seen in Stevenson Ranch
Missing: Woman with schizophrenia last seen in Stevenson Ranch

Missing: Woman with schizophrenia last seen in Stevenson Ranch

Missing Jun 20, 2023
missing, stevenson ranch, schizophrenia
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by


A 21-year-old woman who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia was reported missing Tuesday after last being seen in an unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch near Santa Clarita.

Mynna Carmen Tabuloc was last seen Sunday on the 25300 block of Chiquella Lane, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Tabuloc is Latina, is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s uniform, jeans and a black backpack, and authorities say she has a possible destination of Lancaster.

Anyone who has seen Tabuloc or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call  encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

