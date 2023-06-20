fbpx Authorities seek missing 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer's
Authorities seek missing 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer's

Authorities seek missing 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s

Missing Jun 20, 2023
missing, alzheimer's, valencia
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
An 85-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease went missing Tuesday in Valencia, and authorities sought public help finding her.

Fredesvinda Collao was last seen in the 23300 block of Dalbey Drive at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Collao was described as a 4-foot-11-inch Asian woman weighing 92 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a floral shirt and white pants, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about Collao’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

