fbpx Man last seen in Echo Park reported missing
Home / News / Missing / Man last seen in Echo Park reported missing

Man last seen in Echo Park reported missing

Missing Jun 13, 2023
Joseph Tsimi. | Photo courtesy of the LAPD
by
A 36-year-old man who authorities say suffers from seizures was reported missing Monday after last being seen in Echo Park.

Joseph Tsimi was last seen between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday walking in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Tsim is Black, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants and blue shoes.

Anyone who has seen Tsimi or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD’s  Northeast Area Police Station 323-561-3211. During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477 and tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

