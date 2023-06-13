fbpx Girl diagnosed with bipolar disorder goes missing in Lancaster
Home / News / Missing / Girl diagnosed with bipolar disorder goes missing in Lancaster

Girl diagnosed with bipolar disorder goes missing in Lancaster

Missing Jun 13, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 17-year-old girl who authorities say has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression was reported missing Tuesday after last being seen in Lancaster.

Sabrina Nicole, aka “Bri,” Pimenta was last seen at 9 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of West Oldfield Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Sabrina is Latina, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo that says “Angel” on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Sabrina or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

