Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old woman last seen in San Gabriel
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old woman last seen in San Gabriel

Missing Jun 09, 2023
by
A Silver Alert was issued Friday evening for an 80-year-old woman who was reported missing after last being seen in San Gabriel.

Beatriz Casas was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at South Arroyo Drive and East Mission Road, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the San Gabriel Police Department.

Casas is 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a purple jacket, black pants and black shoes and believed to be on foot.

Anyone who sees Casas or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the suspicious or disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

