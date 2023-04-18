fbpx LACMA, Pomona, Harvey Mudd colleges awarded humanities grants
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Life! / Art / LACMA, Pomona, Harvey Mudd colleges awarded humanities grants

LACMA, Pomona, Harvey Mudd colleges awarded humanities grants

Art Apr 18, 2023

“Urban Light” display at LACMA. | Photo by Elliot Harmon (CC BY-SA 2.0)

by
share with

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art and researchers from Pomona College and Harvey Mudd College received grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, it was announced Tuesday.

The grants are part of $35.63 million distributed for 258 projects throughout the country.

“These 258 newly funded projects demonstrate the vitality of the humanities across our nation,” NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo) said. “NEH is proud to support exemplary education, preservation, media, research, and infrastructure projects that expand resources for Americans, support humanities programs and opportunities for underserved students and communities, and deepen our understanding of our history, culture, and society.”

The L.A. County Museum of Art received $400,000 for the implementation of a traveling exhibition on the role and practice of polychromy in Mesoamerican art from ancient cultures to contemporary Indigenous communities, including a catalog and online resources.

Joanne Nucho and Julie Tannenbaum, researchers with Pomona College, received $6,000 summer stipends for their projects. Nucho is researching and writing a book on how the rise of localized energy grids fueled by sustainable energy sources is disenfranchising rural communities in California.

Tannenbaum is researching and writing one chapter of a book in practical ethics on the moral responsibility of sexual interactions as part of a project rethinking consent and responsibility for unwanted sex.

Alfred Flores from Harvey Mudd College received a $6,000 summer stipend for researching for a book about the experiences of the Chamoru and the Marshallese who migrated to Southern California since the 1960s.

The grants awarded in this cycle include the first round of awards made under the NEH’s new Spotlight on Humanities in Higher Education program. The grants are intended to benefit underserved populations at small- to mid-sized colleges of universities.

More from Art

Art Apr 12, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: April 14-20 by
Art Apr 05, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: April 7-13 by
Art Mar 29, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: March 31-April 6 by
Art Mar 23, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: March 24-30 by
Art Mar 16, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: March 17-23 by
Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA) hosts its 6th annual Future Artists Gala
Art Mar 15, 2023
share with
LA County High School for the Arts hosting 6th annual Future Artists Gala by
More
Skip to content