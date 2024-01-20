Temecula students’ Lunar New Year mural to be unveiled next month

"Year of the Dragon" mural. | Photo courtesy of the city of Temecula

A mural celebrating the Lunar New Year by Temecula students is set for an official unveiling in February, city officials announced Thursday.

The Temecula Community Services Department’s Arts & Culture Division and the Temecula Valley Museum have co-organized the Temecula Mural Project that uses as its exhibit venue Sam Hicks Monument Park, 28300 Mercedes St.

“The Temecula Mural Project seeks to support emerging artists by providing a space to showcase their craft,” officials said in a statement. “Artists have the opportunity to paint temporary murals on varying topics facilitated by Bigfoot Graphics.”

The project’s January-February 2024 mural is titled “Year of the Dragon” — coinciding with this year’s symbolic creature from the Chinese zodiac — was created by the students who participate in the National Charity League’s Murrieta-Temecula Chapter. The artists included local high school seniors Ayva Scarth, Lauren Rhee, Maya Fitzpatrick, Charys Hong, Avery Steele and Hunter Stackpole.

“For the past several years, these young artists have donated their time to help many philanthropies in the local area,” Temecula officials said. “They are proud to present this painting as a token of their friendship and devotion to helping others.”

The mural’s unveiling event is scheduled at Sam Hicks Monument Park on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m., according to Temecula officials. The artists and their families will be in attendance to celebrate the new art piece and enjoy free refreshments with members of the public.

The mural will be on display in the park until the end of February.

Officials added that the museum will also celebrate the Lunar New Year “through facts and free crafts in the museum’s Art and Education Room.” For more information, call 951-694-6450.