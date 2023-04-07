Authorities seek man diagnosed with autism missing in Studio City

The Los Angeles Police Department circulated a photo Thursday of a 38-year-old man with autism who went missing in Studio City.
Andres Garza was last seen on March 31 about 4 a.m. in the 12200 block of Moorpark Street, the department’s Missing Persons Unit reported.
Garza is Latino and described as a 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black leather jacket, black shirt, gray pants and gray shoes.
His family reported that he has high-functioning autism, knows his name and how to care for himself.
The LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with any information regarding Garza’s whereabouts to call them at 213-996-1800.
Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.