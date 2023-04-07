fbpx Authorities seek man diagnosed with autism missing in Studio City
Authorities seek man diagnosed with autism missing in Studio City

Missing Apr 07, 2023
The Los Angeles Police Department circulated a photo Thursday of a 38-year-old man with autism who went missing in Studio City.

Andres Garza was last seen on March 31 about 4 a.m. in the 12200 block of Moorpark Street, the department’s Missing Persons Unit reported.

Garza is Latino and described as a 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black leather jacket, black shirt, gray pants and gray shoes.

His family reported that he has high-functioning autism, knows his name and how to care for himself.

The LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with any information regarding Garza’s whereabouts to call them at 213-996-1800.

Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

