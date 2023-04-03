‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5 million box office lead
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opened with $38.5 million at the box office this weekend to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday.
The adventure film based on the role-playing game created in the 1970s beat out “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which grossed $28.2 million one week after opening in first place.
“Scream VI” was third with $5.3 million in its fourth week of release, Comscore reported.
“His Only Son” opened in fourth place with about $5.3 million Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, followed by “Creed III,” which made $5 million in its fifth week.
Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” ($4.7 million), “A Thousand and One” ($1.8 million), “65” ($1.5 million), “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” ($1.2 million) and “Jesus Revolution” ($1 million).
This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $97.5 million. The year-to-date total is $1.811 billion — an increase of 28% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.