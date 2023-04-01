Gun violence: Shooting reports this past week in Los Angeles area

| Photo by ARTFULLY79/Envato Elements

In addition to a fatal police shooting that closed the 10 Freeway in the City Terrace neighborhood of Los Angeles, multiple other shooting-related incidents took place in LA County over the last seven days.

One killed, one wounded in Van Nuys shooting

A gunman shot a 50-year-old man to death and wounded a 44-year-old man when the elder male answered a knock at the back door of a home in Van Nuys on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed the 44-year-old man to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

Officers responded at 2 a.m. to the 15100 block of Gilmore Street, west of Kester Avenue, on reports of a shooting in the back of the home. Witnesses told officers a man knocked on the door and when the 50-year-old responded, the suspect shot both victims and ran away, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called and pronounced the 50-year-old victim dead at the scene.

Police had no suspect description.

Man shot dead, another critically wounded at house party in Lancaster

A man was shot dead and another man was critically wounded Saturday morning at a house party in Lancaster, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 1:25 a.m. and occurred at a home in the 44000 block of Cerisa Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies dispatched to the scene located two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. One was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed the other, in critical condition, to a hospital.

The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man wounded in shooting in San Pedro

A 39-year-old man is in stable condition Saturday after he was shot in San Pedro Saturday.

Police were called at 1:32 a.m. to the 600 block of West 39th Street, west of South Carolina Street, where witnesses said the victim was standing outside when a man approached and shot him, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman told City News Service.

The suspect ran away, and the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Man killed in drive-by shooting near Boyle Heights

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in what police believe was a drive-by, gang-related shooting Saturday near Boyle Heights.

Police were called to 27000 block of Wabash Avenue between North Mott Street and Forest Avenue where they learned the victim was standing outside a residence when a car drove by slowly and opened fire, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle drove away and there was no suspect information.

Witness to catalytic converter theft shot in Redondo Beach

A man witnessing a catalytic converter theft was shot and wounded in Redondo Beach before sunrise Friday, according to Fox11 and police.

Officers were sent to North Lucia Avenue at Agate Street about 5:25 a.m. on a report of a theft from a vehicle, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

“During the initial investigation, officers determined that the occupant(s) of a vehicle believed to be involved in the theft discharged a firearm at the driver of another vehicle in the area,” police said in a statement. “One person involved in the incident was transported to a hospital to treat a gunshot wound that … is not believed to be life-threatening.”

The man was shot at while driving in a Redondo Beach neighborhood and witnessing a catalytic converter theft in progress, Fox11 reported.

The suspect vehicle, described only as a dark-colored passenger vehicle, was occupied by several males and sped off eastbound on 190th Street, police said. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call Detective Nimmons at 310- 379-2477 ext. 2714, or send a text to 310-339-2362. Tips may also be sent anonymously via crimetips@redondo.org.

CHP officer shoots suspect on freeway on-ramp

A California Highway Patrol officer shot a man while investigating a report of a fire near an on-ramp to the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne, leading to a shutdown of the freeway’s northbound lanes in the area for about eight hours, authorities said Friday.

The officer went to the westbound Rosecrans Avenue on-ramp to the northbound freeway about 7:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a fire, according to the CHP.

“Upon arrival, the officer observed a fire at a homeless encampment along a freeway embankment,” the CHP said in a statement.

“While the officer on scene investigated matters pertaining to the fire, he was approached by a combative male adult subject, resulting in an officer-involved shooting,” according to the CHP statement. “Immediately following the shooting, the officer rendered medical aid to the suspect until relieved by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.”

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening, the CHP reported. The officer was not hurt.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP Southern Division’s Investigative Services unit at 323-644-9957.

Man killed in La Mirada identified

A man who was shot to death in La Mirada was identified Friday.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office, the victim was identified as Nestor Tlahuel Mendez, 30.

Deputies responded at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday to the 13900 block of Rosecrans Avenue, east of Marquardt Avenue, where they found Mendez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Mike Gomez of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

57-year-old suspect in Venice fatal shooting surrenders to police

A 57-year-old man was behind bars Thursday after surrendering to authorities in connection with a fatal shooting in Venice.

Donald Ray Boyce surrendered to Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday and was booked on suspicion of murder, police said. He was being held in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a man in the 400 block of Indiana Avenue, according to the LAPD.

Detectives responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, a man in his 50s, suffering from gunshot wounds. Some civilians at the scene were already tending to the victims, but police took over they arrived until Los Angeles Fire Department crews took him to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said the shooting appeared to be tied to a “family violence situation” among adults who did not live in the area where the shooting occurred.

Boyce was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was asked to contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide detectives at 213-382-9470. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Authorities identify 18-year-old fatally shot in Lancaster

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in Lancaster.

The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 44000 block of 27th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Gabriel Castillo Jr., 18, of Lancaster died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot to death in Altadena identified

County authorities Thursday identified a 27-year-old man who was fatally shot in Altadena.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2:34 a.m. on March 22 to the 700 block West Owen Court where they found the victim, said Lt. Daniel Vizcarra.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Daniel Ursitti as the victim. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Boy killed in Palmdale shooting identified

A 14-year-old boy who was killed in a Palmdale shooting was identified by county authorities Thursday.

The shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Avenue R-4, sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner told City News Service.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Juan Ortega of Palmdale. The cause of death was listed as a homicide.

A news videographer who went to the scene said another male victim ran back to his home in the 3100 block of Heather Avenue and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of a wound to his right leg.

Man sought after fleeing shooting in Long Beach

Authorities are seeking a suspect who fled on foot Wednesday after shooting a victim in Long Beach.

Officers responded to the area near Long Beach Boulevard and Willow Street at about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

They found an adult male victim with gunshot wounds to his lower body. The Long Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and took the victim to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the victim and an adult male suspect were in an altercation that led to the shooting, Long Beach police said.

No suspect description was immediately available.

LAPD serves warrant in Beverly Hills in triple homicide case

Los Angeles police detectives on Wednesday served a search warrant in Beverly Hills in an ongoing investigation into a shooting earlier this year in the Beverly Crest area that killed three women and left two other people wounded.

The shooting was reported on Jan. 28 at about 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Ellison Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The fatally injured women were identified as Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Boilingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona.

The women were found fatally shot inside a parked car outside a residence that authorities said was being used as a short-term rental. Police said there was a gathering at the location. Authorities said at least 30 shots were fired, and witnesses told investigators that several cars were seen driving away from the area after the gunfire erupted.

Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division were handling the investigation.

“Earlier today (Wednesday), Robbery-Homicide Division detectives served a search warrant at an apartment building in the 8600 block of Wilshire (Boulevard) in the city of Beverly Hills,” an LAPD statement said.

“As the homicide investigation continued, detectives compiled and disseminated a Crime Alert with information they received from both witnesses and nearby surveillance video,” the statement continued. “Detectives discovered that the suspects responsible for the triple homicide were last seen driving a blue 4-door Tesla with damage to the right front fender and no license plates.”

Tips from people who saw a vehicle matching that description in the West Los Angeles and Beverly Hills areas led investigators to the apartment building Wednesday morning, police said.

“A warrant was obtained to search the apartment,” police said. “Detectives discovered that the apartment was empty and are in the process of obtaining any forensic evidence that may have been left behind.”

Detectives were continuing their efforts to identity the suspects, and urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6890, 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Autopsy of man found dead after pursuit in East Hollywood completed

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has completed the autopsy of a motorist who was found shot dead with a handgun on his lap in East Hollywood, county authorities said Tuesday.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol found Roberto Iglesias III, a 20-year-old resident of South Gate, dead in a black Infiniti at the end of a high-speed freeway chase and crash.

According to the coroner’s office, Iglesias died from “a close range gunshot wound of the head.” His death has been ruled as a suicide.

CHP officers were on a routine patrol driving northbound on the Hollywood (101) Freeway just south of Cesar Chavez Avenue and saw the Infiniti speed pass them about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, triggering a pursuit.

The suspect’s vehicle continued speeding northbound and exited on Melrose.

“The pursuit traversed several city streets and our officers briefly lost sight of the Infiniti,” the CHP said. “At approximately 3:32 a.m., they discovered the Infiniti had collided with several parked vehicles on Melrose Avenue, west of Commonwealth Avenue.”

A passenger from the car was seen running away as officers were approaching the crash. He was later apprehended.

The officers then came upon Iglesias.

Passenger Angel Anthony Aguiniga, 20, of Lynwood, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

The CHP urged anyone with information about the chase or the shooting to call them at 323-644-9550. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

One victim hospitalized after shooting in Vernon

One person was hospitalized Monday morning after they were shot in Vernon.

The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Atlantic Boulevard, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford told City News Service.

Paramedics took one victim to a hospital, Stafford said.

Information about the age and gender of the victim and the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

A news videographer who went to the scene said a security guard reported the shooting to police and that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Boy wounded by stray round in Long Beach

A boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from a stray bullet fired from a group of men arguing near a business in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of East Shoreline Drive regarding a juvenile disturbance call, the Long Beach Police Department reported. They reported a large group of juveniles that dispersed upon hearing gunfire coming from an unknown direction.

“The victim stated he was walking outside of a business when he (saw) approximately four male adults in a physical altercation,” police said. “As the victim walked further from the altercation, he heard presumed gunfire coming from the area where the altercation occurred and observed that he had been struck by gunfire.”

Paramedics rushed the boy to a hospital with a wound to the lower body.

Police said the motive for the shooting and suspect information were not immediately known. No other injuries were reported and the investigation was ongoing.