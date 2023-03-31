10 Freeway closed in City Terrace following fatal police shooting

Monterey Park police fatally shot a robbery suspect who led them on a short pursuit and allegedly opened fire on officers as he tried to flee on foot across the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the City Terrace area Friday, prompting a full closure of the highway and causing extensive backups in both directions.

Around 10:10 a.m., Monterey Park detectives spotted a vehicle believed to be connected to an earlier robbery reported by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Lt. Michael Modica. Police attempted to stop the driver while traveling northbound on Atlantic Boulevard, but the suspect failed to pull over, prompting a pursuit that went onto the westbound 10 Freeway, Modica said.

The suspect’s vehicle, a white sedan, became disabled a short distance later near the freeway’s center divider, and the suspect got out of the car and ran across the eastbound freeway lanes. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect is believed to have fired shots at pursuing officers during the initial vehicle pursuit, and again as he attempted to flee on foot.

Police returned fire, killing the suspect on a freeway ramp just off the eastbound lanes, according to the sheriff’s department.

One officer sustained minor injures during the foot pursuit, sheriff’s officials said, but there were no reports of any officers injured during the shooting. Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a gun on the ground next to the suspect’s covered body on the freeway ramp.

The freeway was shut down in both directions between the Long Beach (710) Freeway and Eastern Avenue, snarling traffic as the investigation stretched for more than five hours.

It was also unclear how long the freeway might remain closed.

Anyone with further any information about the robbery or shooting was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.