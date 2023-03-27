fbpx LA County receives millions in state infrastructure funding
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / LA County receives millions in state infrastructure funding

LA County receives millions in state infrastructure funding

LA County Mar 27, 2023
| Image courtesy of SPUI/Wikimedia Commons (CC0)
by
share with

Millions of dollars have been allocated for Los Angeles County infrastructure projects, state officials said.

The California Transportation Commission has allocated more than $1.1 billion in total projects throughout the state, including the following local projects:

— $8.9 million to upgrade curb ramps, pedestrian signals, crosswalks, sidewalks and pathways on State Route 164 in South El Monte, El Monte, Rosemead and Temple City;

— $2.3 million to build a two-mile bike path along Puente Creek in La Puente and City of Industry (in addition, $200,000 will used for bicycle and pedestrian safety education for schools near the bikeway);

— $1.2 million to install nine rectangular rapid flashing beacons, 62 crosswalks and 66 pedestrian push buttons on a nearly three-mile portion of South Broadway and Manchester Avenue in South Los Angeles (the project will also construct a four-mile cycle track and sidewalk improvements).

The total state allocations include more than $533 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $190 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, state transportation officials said Friday.

“California and our federal partners are taking action now to create a safer, more resilient, and more equitable transportation future for all Californians,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said. “These visionary infrastructure investments are giving Caltrans the tools it needs to rebuild California.”

More from LA County

LA County Mar 27, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County, city to observe César Chávez Day by
Crime Mar 25, 2023
share with
Another week, another slew of shooting incidents in LA County by
LA County Mar 25, 2023
share with
Caltrans closes 71 Freeway in Pomona to repair potholes this weekend by
LA County Mar 25, 2023
share with
State regulators threaten to shut down 2 LA County juvenile halls by
gas, gasoline, gas pump, gas tank, fuel
Business Mar 25, 2023
share with
16-day streak of falling gasoline prices ends in LA, Orange counties by
Health Mar 24, 2023
share with
LA County health officials: COVID rules still in effect at worksites by
More
Skip to content