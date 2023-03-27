‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ opens strong with $73.5 million box office
“John Wick: Chapter 4” opened with a strong kick at the box office, grossing $73.5 million this weekend to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday.
The four films in the action series starring Keanu Reeves have earned successively larger grosses since the original opened to about $14 million in 2014. The latest entry was far ahead of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which took in $9.7 million Friday through Sunday, one week after opening in first place, Comscore reported.
“Scream VI” was third with $8.4 million in its third week of release.
“Creed III” was fourth with $8.36 million in its fourth weekend in theaters in the United States and Canada, followed by “65,” which grossed $3.2 million in its third weekend.
Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” ($2.4 million), “Cocaine Bear” ($2.09 million), “Jesus Revolution” ($2 million), “Champions” ($1.5 million) and “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($1.4 million).
This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $117.4 million. The year-to-date total is $1.674 billion — an increase of 28% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.