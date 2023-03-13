fbpx 'Scream VI' opens at top of box office with $44.5 million
The Industry Mar 13, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Denise Jans/Unsplash
“Scream VI” opened with $44.5 million this weekend to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The latest entry in the long-running horror franchise beat out another franchise film, “Creed III,” which took in $27.1 million Friday through Sunday, one week after opening in first place, Comscore reported.

The science fiction film “65,” starring Adam Driver, opened in third place with $12.3 million.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was fourth with $7 million in its fourth week, followed by “Cocaine Bear,” which grossed another $6.2 million in its third week in theaters in the United States and Canada.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Jesus Revolution” ($5.17 million), “Champions” ($5.1 million), “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($2.7 million), “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Swords” ($1.8 million) and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” ($1.65 million).

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $117.7 million. The year-to-date total is $1.384 billion — an increase of 30% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.

