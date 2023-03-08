fbpx IRS office in downtown Los Angeles to offer rare Saturday hours
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / IRS office in downtown Los Angeles to offer rare Saturday hours

IRS office in downtown Los Angeles to offer rare Saturday hours

Los Angeles Mar 08, 2023
| Photo by format original/Envato Elements
by
share with

The IRS California Taxpayer Assistance Center in downtown Los Angeles will offer Saturday hours this weekend as part of an effort by the agency to assist people who have tax-related issues and may be unable to make weekday appointments.

The office at 300 N. Los Angeles St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and no appointments will be required. IRS offices are usually open solely on weekdays by appointment only.

People visiting the office can receive in-person help from IRS employees. A variety of services will be offered, but no cash payments will be accepted.

People are also urged to bring a photo ID, Social Security cards, any relevant IRS letters or notices or other related documents.

The IRS will not offer actual tax-return preparation services, but it can provide information about available tax-preparation options in the area.

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mar 08, 2023
share with
Committee moves Garcetti nomination for India ambassador to full Senate by
Los Angeles Mar 07, 2023
share with
Lakers honor Pau Gasol with jersey retirement by
Crime Mar 06, 2023
share with
Man accused of trying to open exit door on LA flight arrested by
Environment Mar 06, 2023
share with
P-22 buried at secret Santa Monica Mountains location by
Crime Mar 06, 2023
share with
UCLA staff member robbed at gunpoint off campus; 2 men sought by
Los Angeles Mar 06, 2023
share with
Trial of ex-LA Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan on hold while attorney recovers by
More
Skip to content