El Monte IRS office to offer rare Saturday hours for tax help
The IRS office in El Monte will be open Saturday, offering special Saturday hours as part of an effort by the agency to assist people who have tax-related issues and may be unable to make weekday appointments.
The office at 9350 E. Flair Drive will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and no appointments will be required. IRS offices are usually open solely on weekdays by appointment only.
“As always, we encourage everyone to first check IRS.gov for information about these special openings before traveling to an office,” acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell said in a statement. “They may even find an online resource to resolve their tax concern.”
People visiting the office can receive in-person help from IRS employees. A variety of services will be offered, but no cash payments will be accepted.
People are also urged to bring a photo ID, Social Security cards, any relevant IRS letters or notices or other related documents.
The IRS will not offer actual tax-return preparation services, but it can provide information about available tax-preparation options in the area.