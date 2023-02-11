Week’s shooting incidents cause injuries, claim lives in LA County

| Photo courtesy of PxHere (CC0)

Gun violence caused the killing and wounding of a number of people this past week in shooting incidents throughout the Los Angeles area.

Deputies fatally shoot domestic violence suspect in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas.

During their investigation of the incident, the suspect moved toward them with an edged weapon and was shot by deputies.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The weapon was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

There were no further details available.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or to lacrimestoppers.org.

Suspect shoots man on Metro Gold Line platform, crashes SUV at construction site

Police have taken into custody Friday a man suspected of shooting another man on a Metro Gold Line platform, then carjacking an SUV and crashing it a half a mile away.

A man in his 20s was standing at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when the suspected gunman approached him around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was shot in the leg or foot and ran onto a train, according to media reports. He was later taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to CBS 2. No other people on the platform were injured in the shooting.

Witnesses told CBS 2 the suspect ran away.

Los Angeles police say the suspect carjacked a woman driving a white Lexus SUV nearby and drove away. The suspect lost control of the SUV, crashed through a fence at a construction site and landed in a pit, police said.

The suspect, who police say threw the gun away from the SUV, was taken into custody by police at the scene. The name of the man, about 18-20 years old, was not immediately available.

The Gold Line service was not interrupted.

Armed suspect shot, killed after chase in La Habra

An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra.

Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase through from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according a report from ABC 7.

The suspect’s vehicle collided with a black BMW, which flipped on its side and the Ford Explorer caught on fire at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Imperial Highway, according to witnesses at the scene. Shortly afterward, police shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.

The victim in the BMW was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

19-year-old found fatally shot In stolen car identified

A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks.

Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Shortly after, the Carson Sheriff’s Station received a shots fired call involving the vehicle and another vehicle, Viera said.

The driver continued to drive the stolen vehicle until it crashed in the 7200 block of Avalon Boulevard, near 72nd Street, in South Los Angeles, according to Viera.

Arriving Los Angeles Police Department officers discovered one person was shot and Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene, Viera said.

The injured person was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to Viera.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Man shot in head in downtown LA

A man was shot in the head in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The shooting was reported at 8:28 p.m. and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Fifth and San Pedro streets where they found the victim, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

There was no suspect description.

Man shot dead in Compton

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, between Alondra and Greenleaf boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was described only as a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no information on a suspect or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Man shot to death in South LA area

A man who was fatally shot Wednesday was in a “suspect vehicle” apparently connected to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation in the Rancho Dominguez area, authorities said.

Officers were sent to 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard in the south Los Angeles area at about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A vehicle crashed at that location, and an investigation was initiated, according to the LAPD and reports from the scene.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a man who was in the vehicle died at the scene. The man’s name was not immediately available for release. Another person who was in the vehicle was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the sheriff’s department reported.

Deputies had been sent to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard in Compton on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

“Deputies discovered the incident originated at the intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Wilmington Avenue in the unincorporated area of East Rancho Dominguez, and terminated at 2100 E. Del Amo Blvd., City of Compton,” a sheriff’s statement said.

“Deputies later learned the suspect vehicle was located at the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 73rd Street, in the City of Los Angeles,” the statement continued. “One of the occupants inside the suspect’s vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. One additional person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.”

The circumstances of the death remained under investigation, and further details were not being released, the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot in Sylmar

A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police.

Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.

Officers pursued a suspect on foot but have not been able to apprehend him, KCAL reported.

LAPD has called a helicopter to assist with the pursuit.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

LAPD officers wound suspect in Van Nuys

A bicyclist in his 40s who police said they saw with a firearm as they attempted to detain him was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday in Van Nuys.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue.

The suspect ran southbound on Tyrone Avenue when officers shot at him again, police said.

The suspect was wounded and taken into custody, police said. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

There were no reports of officers or bystanders sustaining any injuries during the shooting. The firearm was found at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities identify one of two women killed in downtown LA Sunday morning

Authorities on Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes.

Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The name of the woman was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

Then, about 4:05 a.m. officers sent to Fifth and Wall streets on a report of a shooting found a woman who had been shot seated inside a vehicle, the LAPD reported.

Natasha Watson, 31, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Her city of residence was not known.

There was no suspect information available for either killing, and no immediate indication that the crimes were related, police said.

Anyone with information on either case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Long Beach police investigate two shootings within two hours

Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday.

The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

“Upon officers’ arrival, the victim was uncooperative with the investigation and gave officers very limited information regarding the incident and suspect(s) description,” Quinones said.

The victim would not tell police the location of the shooting, she said. He was taken to a hospital by paramedics for treatment of his non-life-threatening wounds.

Officers were summoned at 11:29 p.m. to the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Hill Street on a call of shots fired, Quinones said.

There, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body she said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim got into a verbal altercation with another male adult suspect who is known to the victim,” Quinones said. “During the altercation, the suspect produced a handgun and fired an unknown number of times at the victim, striking him three times in the lower body.”

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, she said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of his wounds that were not believed life-threatening, Quinones said.

Investigations were underway in both cases, she said.

Man wounded during argument in Mission Hills

A man was wounded in a shooting during an argument with another man in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the 14800 block of Devonshire Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

Both the victim and suspect were believed in their 30s, Orris said.

The suspect got into a car and drove away from the scene right after the shooting, he said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where his vital signs were stable, Orris said.