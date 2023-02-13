fbpx 2 more horses die from injuries suffered at Santa Anita Park
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Arcadia Weekly / 2 more horses die from injuries suffered at Santa Anita Park

2 more horses die from injuries suffered at Santa Anita Park

Arcadia Weekly Feb 13, 2023
Joe Bravo lies on the track after being unseated from Decorated My Life. The horse was euthanized due to an injury suffered during the race at Santa Anita. | Photo courtesy of Horse Racing Mishaps and Fatalities/YouTube
by
share with

Two horses have been euthanized after suffering racing injuries at Santa Anita Park, state officials confirmed to City News Service Sunday.

The 3-year-old filly Decorated My Life was injured during Saturday’s ninth race on the turf, requiring euthanasia, according to Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board.

Also Saturday, the 3-year-old gelding Merit Song was injured during the fourth race on the main track at Santa Anita, requiring euthanasia.

Decorated My Life died on her third birthday. She had seven races and one first-place finish in her career.

Merit Song had nine races and one first-place finish in his career.

Decorated My Life’s jockey Joe Bravo was taken to a hospital Saturday after he was unseated from the horse.

“He’s in good spirits. He underwent some tests. Waiting for the results,” his agent Matt Nakatan said, according to racing journalist Ray Paulick.

It’s been a tough year so far for the Arcadia track. Counting Saturday’s two deaths, six horses have died from racing or training injuries at Santa Anita in 2023.

Twelve racehorses died at Santa Anita in 2022, according to the CHRB.

Santa Anita officials have said they’ve made major improvements in horse safety after 2019, when 42 horses died at the track, sparking widespread debate about safety issues at Santa Anita and about horse-racing in general. The uproar led to procedural and veterinary oversight changes at the park.

After the completion of Santa Anita’s winter-spring season last June, track officials hailed what they called major improvements in horse safety, and called the facility the safest track in North America compared to those with similar racing and training activity.

More from Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Weekly Feb 08, 2023
share with
Another horse dies during training at Santa Anita Park by
Arcadia Weekly Feb 08, 2023
share with
Arcadia council approves inflatable play area at Santa Anita Mall by
Arcadia Weekly Feb 01, 2023
share with
Third horse dies this year from training injury at Santa Anita track by
Arcadia Weekly Jan 31, 2023
share with
Second horse so far this year dies at Santa Anita Park by
Arcadia Weekly Jan 21, 2023
share with
Horse dies from training injury at Santa Anita Park by
Arcadia Weekly Jan 18, 2023
share with
Home improvement grants available for Arcadia homeowners by
More
Skip to content