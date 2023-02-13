fbpx Super Bowl, league MVP Mahomes to celebrate at Disneyland
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Sports / Super Bowl, league MVP Mahomes to celebrate at Disneyland

Super Bowl, league MVP Mahomes to celebrate at Disneyland

Sports Feb 13, 2023
Patrick Mahomes. | Photo courtesy of All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)
by and
share with

Patrick Mahomes will be honored with the traditional post-Super Bowl parade at Disneyland Monday, one day after being selected as the MVP of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The parade is set to begin at 1:30 p.m., passing by Sleeping Beauty Castle and continuing to Main Street, U.S.A.

The “I’m going to Disneyland” commercial and parade began in 1987 and featured New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms after he was chosen the MVP of Super Bowl XXI which was played at the Rose Bowl.

This will be the second time Mahomes has been honored at a post-Super Bowl parade at a Disney theme park. He was honored at Walt Disney World Resort in 2020 after Kansas City’s 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, which was played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

On Feb. 6, 2013, when he was a 17-year-old junior at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, Mahomes tweeted, “I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs,” three days after Joe Flacco uttered the phrase following the Baltimore Ravens’ 34-31 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions Sunday, helping the Chiefs overcome a 10-point halftime deficit  in Glendale, Arizona, the fourth time a team has overcome a second-half deficit of at least 10 points to win a Super Bowl.

Mahomes has won the Super Bowl MVP twice. He is the sixth player to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards and at 27 years and 148 days old, the second-youngest, behind Tom Brady, who was 26 years and 182 days old when he won the second of his record five awards in the New England Patriots’ 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

On Thursday, Mahomes was named the Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player. He won the award overwhelmingly with 48 of 50 first-place votes, according to NFL.com.

More from Sports

Arcadia Weekly Feb 13, 2023
share with
2 more horses die from injuries suffered at Santa Anita Park by
Los Angeles Feb 11, 2023
share with
Kings to retire Dustin Brown’s number, unveil statue outside arena by
Los Angeles Feb 10, 2023
share with
2 years after crash, Woods to play in PGA Genesis Invitational by
Los Angeles Feb 10, 2023
share with
Yasiel Puig pleads not guilty in LA to new federal charges by
Los Angeles Feb 10, 2023
share with
Ex-Chargers coach Coryell elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame by
Arcadia Weekly Feb 08, 2023
share with
Another horse dies during training at Santa Anita Park by
More
Skip to content