fbpx Man found dead in Azusa; authorities investigating
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Man found dead in Azusa; authorities investigating

Man found dead in Azusa; authorities investigating

San Gabriel Valley Feb 13, 2023
lasd
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/Twitter
by
share with

A man was found dead Monday in Azusa, and an investigation was underway, authorities said.

Azusa police officers discovered the dead man after they went to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Canyon Road about 6:30 a.m. on a report of a “person down,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The information was received from a passerby who stated he saw an unclothed male adult with his face down on the dirt, near the location,” a sheriff’s department statement said.

“Paramedics responded to the location to treat the victim, where he was pronounced deceased,” the statement said. “There is no suspect or weapon information, and no obvious signs of death. The investigation is ongoing.”

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting Azusa police in the investigation. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

More from San Gabriel Valley

Crime Feb 13, 2023
share with
Car smashes into La Verne building ending Covina police pursuit by
Arcadia Weekly Feb 13, 2023
share with
2 more horses die from injuries suffered at Santa Anita Park by
Business Feb 13, 2023
share with
Nelson Rising — LA developer, political insider — dies at age 81 by
News Feb 11, 2023
share with
El Monte IRS office to offer rare Saturday hours for tax help by
Monrovia Weekly Feb 10, 2023
share with
Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens… by
missing, la puente, children and family services
Missing Feb 09, 2023
share with
LASD seeks missing woman, baby daughter last seen in La Puente by
More
Skip to content