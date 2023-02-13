Man found dead in Azusa; authorities investigating
A man was found dead Monday in Azusa, and an investigation was underway, authorities said.
Azusa police officers discovered the dead man after they went to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Canyon Road about 6:30 a.m. on a report of a “person down,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“The information was received from a passerby who stated he saw an unclothed male adult with his face down on the dirt, near the location,” a sheriff’s department statement said.
“Paramedics responded to the location to treat the victim, where he was pronounced deceased,” the statement said. “There is no suspect or weapon information, and no obvious signs of death. The investigation is ongoing.”
Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting Azusa police in the investigation. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.