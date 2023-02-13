fbpx LASD seeks inmate who walked away from Pico Rivera station
Home / News / Crime / LASD seeks inmate who walked away from Pico Rivera station

LASD seeks inmate who walked away from Pico Rivera station

Crime Feb 13, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

An inmate escaped from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera station Monday and unsuccessfully tried to steal a vehicle, but eluded an initial search.

According to the sheriff’s department, Fernando Salazar was an inmate worker at the Pico Rivera station, and he walked away wearing a blue inside-out LA County Jail jacket and white boxers at about 4:50 a.m. He was last seen near the San Gabriel riverbed off Washington Boulevard in an unincorporated area near Whittier.

He was described as a 50-year-old Hispanic male, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 180 pounds with bald black hair and brown eyes.

“Salazar is primarily transient, he has prior contacts in Downey, Norwalk, Bellflower, Lakewood, Whittier, and Long Beach. Salazar possibly has family in Pico Rivera,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with additional information regarding Salazar’s whereabouts were urged to contact the LA County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau at 213-229-1700. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

