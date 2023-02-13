Suspect sought for attempted sexual assault on Pacific Palisades beach
Police Monday sought the public’s help to identify the man who attempted to sexually assault a woman on Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades.
The man approached the woman around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 on the beach near the 15500 block of Pacific Coast Highway and Temescal Canyon Road, “made a statement of intent,” and placed his hand over her mouth while brandishing a boxcutter, according to a Los Angeles Police Department officer.
The woman was able to safely escape, the officer said.
The man was described as Latino, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue zip-up jacket with dark pants and a tan hat, according to the officer.
Detectives asked that anyone with information about the attempted assault in Pacific Palisades call special assault detectives at 213-473-0447. Anonymous tips can be relayed to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.