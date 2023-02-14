fbpx Cold temperatures, gusty winds hit the Southland
Cold temperatures, gusty winds hit the Southland

Environment Feb 14, 2023
Wind chill possible for Tuesday night. | Map courtesy of NWS-LA
by
After a relatively mild weekend, colder temperatures are about to hit the Southland along with gusting winds in some areas Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service “strong north winds are likely to affect much of the area Tuesday,” while a “very cold air mass” will linger over the region from Tuesday through Thursday, keeping temperatures well below normal.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, a high wind warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible. A high wind warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Antelope Valley, where gusts could reach 70 mph.

Los Angeles County mountains could see even stronger winds, possibly up to 75 mph. The mountains will also be under a high wind warning until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The San Fernando Valley will be under a less severe wind advisory, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. An advisory will also be in place for most other areas of the Southland, with winds reaching up to 50 mph until 10 p.m.

Many areas are also being warned of potentially freezing conditions.

A freeze watch will be in effect in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, with temperatures potentially falling below 32 degrees. In the Santa Clarita Valley, temperatures could fall as low as 29 degrees, with a freeze watch in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Snow levels are expected to drop to about 2,000 feet Tuesday afternoon and night, according to the NWS, with light accumulations possible in the Antelope Valley.

“Daytime highs will definitely be below seasonal normals through Thursday, but nothing approaching problematic levels,” according to the NWS. “However, overnight low Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be very cold, especially in any wind-sheltered areas. So, there may be widespread frost/freeze issues across the valleys and inland coastal plain.”

share with
