Man found dead in Azusa identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found dead in Azusa, while the investigation into his death continued.
Azusa police officers went to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Canyon Road at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a “person down,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Christian Pena, 24, whose city of residence was not known, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. An autopsy was pending.
“The information was received from a passerby who stated he saw an unclothed male adult with his face down on the dirt, near the location,” a sheriff’s department statement said.
“Paramedics responded to the location to treat the victim, where he was pronounced deceased,” the statement said. “There is no suspect or weapon information, and no obvious signs of death.”
Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting Azusa police in the investigation. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.