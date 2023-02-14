fbpx Man found dead in Azusa identified
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Man found dead in Azusa identified

Man found dead in Azusa identified

San Gabriel Valley Feb 14, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Azusa Police Department/Facebook
by
share with

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found dead in Azusa, while the investigation into his death continued.

Azusa police officers went to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Canyon Road at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a “person down,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Christian Pena, 24, whose city of residence was not known, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. An autopsy was pending.

“The information was received from a passerby who stated he saw an unclothed male adult with his face down on the dirt, near the location,” a sheriff’s department statement said.

“Paramedics responded to the location to treat the victim, where he was pronounced deceased,” the statement said. “There is no suspect or weapon information, and no obvious signs of death.”

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting Azusa police in the investigation. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

More from San Gabriel Valley

News Feb 13, 2023
share with
Winner of record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot comes forward by
Crime Feb 13, 2023
share with
LASD seeks inmate who walked away from Pico Rivera station by
lasd
Crime Feb 13, 2023
share with
Man found dead in Azusa; authorities investigating by
Crime Feb 13, 2023
share with
Car smashes into La Verne building ending Covina police pursuit by
Arcadia Weekly Feb 13, 2023
share with
2 more horses die from injuries suffered at Santa Anita Park by
Business Feb 13, 2023
share with
Nelson Rising — LA developer, political insider — dies at age 81 by
More
Skip to content