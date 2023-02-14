LA County offers Valentine’s Day marriage licenses and ceremonies
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office is expected to be a popular destination Tuesday for couples hoping to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day.
Same-day marriage licensing and civil wedding ceremonies will be offered only at the county clerk’s Norwalk headquarters at 12400 Imperial Highway. The services will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
According to the clerk’s office, the county conducted 152 same-day ceremonies at the Norwalk office on Valentine’s Day 2020, the last time they were offered. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a normal day at the Norwalk office would see about 30 ceremonies per day, according to the clerk’s office.
To expedite the same-day processing, couples are urged to fill out a marriage license application online in advance at https://marriage.lavote.net/MLS/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_so urce=govdelivery&utm_term=.
Appointments will be required at all of the other Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk branch offices on Valentine’s Day. A pre-purchased marriage license is required to make an appointment.
The county charges $35 for a civil wedding ceremony. A marriage license costs $91, but a confidential license costs just $85.