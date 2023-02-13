Car smashes into La Verne building ending Covina police pursuit

An attempted traffic stop on a black Audi sedan in Covina early Monday resulted in a pursuit into nearby La Verne where the car crashed into a commercial building and the suspects ran into a residential neighborhood.
A two-officer unit attempted the traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at about 12:30 a.m. at Grand Avenue and Cienega Street, Covina police Lt. J. Turner told City News Service.
The driver failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit into the city of La Verne at speeds “above the speed limit,” Turner said. The car crashed into a commercial building at Arrow Highway and D Street about 15 minutes later and three people bailed out.
Two men were detained during a perimeter search but the third person got away, he said.
The suspects were to be questioned and booking charges were pending, Turner said.
Turner said part of the car’s hood wound up inside the building. A news videographer at the scene said the car caught fire but the building’s sprinkler system kept the flames from spreading inside.